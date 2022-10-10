A Hartwick College political science professor recently received a national award for her new book.
Laurel Elder recently received the 2022 Victoria Schuck Award from the American Political Science Association for her new book titled, "The Partisan Gap: Why Democratic Women Get Elected But Republican Women Don’t."
"It was absolutely a career highlight," Elder said during an interview Monday. "They choose one book a year."
Elder, who has taught at Hartwick for 24 years, said the association has 8,000 political scientists and the award she received, is one of the highest awards it gives. "I felt the book was well done," she said.
She said most years, professors from Ivy League universities receive the award. "I'm really excited Oneonta and Hartwick are represented," she said.
Elder said she researched the book for more than 10 years and had students working on research with her. She said during that time she published articles in professional journals about the topic. Her book examines the partisan gap between the number of women representatives in the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States, at the national and sub-national level. She said women make up about 50% of the Democratic representatives in Congress, while only 15% of the Republicans in Congress are women.
She said she visited Washington, D.C., and talked with women in Congress and representatives of both parties to try to find out why and document it. She said there are three reasons. The first is the increasingly conservative nature of the Republican party and the reluctance to recruit women because the party doesn't want to participate in identity politics.
"Women don't think of themselves as good candidates," Elder said. "Women win just as much as men do. It's just that fewer women run." She said the Republican party thinks of itself as "gender neutral," and wants to pick the best candidate, however, a majority picked are male candidates.
She said the second reason why fewer Republican women are elected is the regions where the Republican party has a stronghold in the nation — the South "is very tough territory" for women because the area is based on "traditional values," she said.
The third reason is the fact that women of color, including Black, Latina and Asian, who have seen gains in Congress are almost all Democrats, she said.
EMILY's List, an organization committed to recruiting progressive female candidates, is also a big reason there have been more women running on the Democratic ticket. "EMILY's List plays a huge role in recruitment," Elder said. "The Republicans don't have a group like that."
However, she said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, NY-21, has started her own political action committee, Elevate PAC, that supports Republican women in their runs for office.
While EMILY's List and Elevate PAC encourage women to run for office, Elder said every woman in Congress she talked to said the national parties were not helpful. "The parties are just interested in winning and are looking at who has the best chance to win. That's traditionally been a white, male candidate. Parties just focus on the next election instead of nurturing a whole field of candidates," she said.
Elder said she is looking forward to the mid-term elections as "there are so many exciting races, including a number of women."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
