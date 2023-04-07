Have you ever wondered if you need to see a podiatrist?
I often meet patients who have had foot pain for some time. They admit that they thought their pain would resolve on its own, or that it was just an annoyance they thought they could live with. These patients sometimes walk around for months or years with worsening, untreated foot pain before they come to be evaluated.
The human foot contains 26 bones, 33 joints and about 30 muscles, all of which are used every day. With so many structures that walk thousands of steps a day, you won’t be surprised that a large number of people suffer from foot pain at some point in their life.
Podiatrists are medical professionals who specialize in treating conditions related to the foot. If there is a problem with any part of your foot, a podiatrist can likely help. Do you have a painful discolored toenail? A painful callus that hurts in your shoes? Pain in your joints when you’re at work? Podiatrists help determine the best strategy for treating and recovering from whatever ails your lower extremities. We can evaluate your feet, order tests, prescribe medications, recommend orthotic/prosthetic devices and even perform surgery when needed.
Podiatrists can also trim painful nails and remove calluses. We can provide care for non-healing wounds and infections. Do you have pain in your heels or joints? We can discuss options for shoes, medications, injections and surgical options. Did you have a recent injury that has caused lingering pain, bruising, swelling or discomfort? We can treat your injury and help get you back to your life. Do you have numbness or tingling in your feet that keeps you up at night? We can help figure out why.
One subset of the population who should be routinely evaluated by a podiatrist are people with diabetes. In 2022, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported that approximately 37.3 million Americans are afflicted with diabetes. Of those nearly 38 million, approximately 15% of them will experience a diabetic foot ulcer in their respective lifetime. That is over 5 million people with high-risk diabetic foot wounds! Even more worrying, 85% of lower extremity amputations occur due to a foot ulcer.
As a provider who frequently works with patients with foot ulcers, I find these statistics deeply troubling. Leg amputations have detrimental effects, especially on someone’s heart. This often shortens the lifespan of the person who undergoes a leg amputation. Podiatrists have a special role in helping diabetic patients prevent foot ulcerations and amputations. Having regular evaluations with a podiatrist can greatly decrease your risk of developing a foot ulcer and if you have a foot ulcer, getting regular care will decrease your risk of amputation.
A wise person once said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” As podiatrists, we strive to help each of our diabetic patients practice good foot health through education, scheduled foot exams and treatment of existing conditions. Studies have shown that regular at-risk diabetic foot care greatly decreases the risks of ulceration and amputation in diabetic patients.
Whether you have a painful toenail, have recently injured your foot, have a long-standing wound or live with diabetes and are wondering if you need a podiatrist, I urge you to give us the opportunity to help you keep those feet healthy. Ask your provider about a referral today.
