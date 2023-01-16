The state Independent Redistricting Commission will hold public hearings about the draft redistricting plan for the state Assembly districts next week.
According to the proposed plan, all of Chenango County would be in the 126th District. Delaware County would be split between the 121st and 100th districts. Otsego County would be split between the 121st and 118th districts. All of Schoharie County would be in the 102nd district.
Maps of the proposed districts are on the commission's website, https://www.nyirc.gov/.
The closest hearings are scheduled for: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Syracuse University College of Law, Melanie Gray Ceremonial Courtroom, Dineen Hall, 950 Irving Avenue, Syracuse; or 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at University at Albany (SUNY), Page Hall – Downtown Campus, 135 Western Avenue, Albany.
People who want to speak at the public hearing must register 24 hours in advance on the commission's website.
