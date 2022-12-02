The Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique has outgrown its Main Street Oneonta home and is moving to the Price Chopper Plaza in the town of Oneonta.
“We’re pretty cramped at the current site,” Helios Care President & CEO Dan Ayres said. “The new space will offer a much better shopping experience.”
Another issue with the shop on Main Street was lack of parking availability near it, Ayres said. “Parking is a lot easier at the Price Chopper Plaza.”
He said foot traffic is also better at the plaza as the store is located between Best Wine & Spirits and Price Chopper.
The thrift shop has been in operation for 22 years, Pamela Finch, CFO of Helios Care said. When it was decided to look for a new location a “work group was formed to go looking for space,” she said.
The store is fully staffed by volunteers, so all the profits go to Helios Care which provides hospice and palliative care to patients in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. The organization also offers bereavement services to family members.
“The store generates $40,000 per year,” Ayres said. “We should be able to double that at the new store.”
Volunteers were busy Friday afternoon putting final touches in displays and vacuuming the new store. The store sells men’s and women’s clothing, housewares, knickknacks, games, art, books and jewelry. There is also a Christmas room set up with ornaments and figurines and a Nativity scene for sale.
“We get a lot of high-end donations,” Nancy Kocher, volunteer, said. “We get designer things. We have Michael Kors purses. A lot of quality merchandise.”
She said the shop also receives new items on occasion, including an Amish quilt handmade by the Amish. All items have been donated, and there is “always a need for good, clean donations,” she said.
People can donate items when the store is open she said, and donating items will be much easier at the new site. Before when people donated items they “had to park by the Y and schlep them down the street.”
Kocher and Johnna Nesteruk have been volunteering at the shop for a dozen years.
“When I retired I wanted to get involved with something worthwhile,” Kocher said. “A friend of ours was in hospice and was able to stay home. It’s such a worthwhile organization.”
Nesteruk agrees and said her mother was in hospice care and was grateful for the care she received. “I like giving back to the community, especially for an organization doing such a great service.”
Both said they are looking for more volunteers to help run the shop as some volunteers head south for the winter. Ayres said people interested in volunteering can contact Finch at 607-432-6773.
The shop will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.