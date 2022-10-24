The New York State History and Education Conference will present a film screening and panel discussion on “Indigenous Women and the Fight for Women’s Rights in the United States” as its keynote at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Lecture Hall #3 of Hodgdon IRC on the SUNY Oneonta campus. The event is free and open to the public.
According to a media release, the discussion will focus on the award-winning 2020 documentary “Without a Whisper: Konnón: Kwe” and feature director Katsitsionni Fox and her collaborators Wakerakatste Louise McDonald Herne (Mohawk), and Michelle Shenandoah (Oneida). The documentary uncovers the hidden history of indigenous women’s influence on the beginnings of the women’s rights movement in the U.S.
Sally Roesch Wagner, a historian of the women’s suffragette movement, and Michael Galban (Mono Lake Paiute/Washoe), site manager of Ganondagan State Historic Site and the Seneca Art and Culture Center, will moderate the program, the release said.
According to the release, the history conference has five guiding objectives:
• Encourage collaboration across the history community (and beyond);
• Connect K-12 educators and history professionals and provide resources for teaching the complex history of New York State, the nation, and the world;
• Imagine a more diverse and inclusive history of New York State;
• Deliberately amplify indigenous voices; and
• Challenge traditional conference structures to be livelier and more welcoming.
Saturday’s program is funded in part by Humanities New York, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The event is also supported by the College Senate Committee on Public Events and sponsored by the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association with financial support from the Fund for Oneonta. the release said.
The New York State History and Education Conference is presented by SUNY Oneonta, the Cooperstown Graduate Program, and the Cooperstown Graduate Association in collaboration with New York State History Day. Generous support comes from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, and Humanities New York.
In addition to Saturday’s talk that is open to the public, social studies educators from across the state will participate in a variety of programs, including a workshop at Hanford Mills Museum, a walking tour of the city of Oneonta, an opening reception at Yager Museum at Hartwick College and several seminars. For more information, visit https://nystate-history.com/
