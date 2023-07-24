Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.