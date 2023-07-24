A Hobart man pleaded guilty to petit larceny in a welfare fraud case.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release Stephen F. Duffy, 75, of Hobart, pleaded guilty to petit larceny in Delaware County Court on July 24, 2023.
The Delaware County Grand Jury had accused Duffy of stealing public assistance benefits totaling $7,766 in an indictment dated Feb. 2.
At the time of the plea, Duffy repaid $7,766 to the Delaware County Department of Social Services.
Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa sentenced Duffy to a one-year conditional discharge. Duffy will also be prohibited from applying for any welfare benefits for at least one year.
