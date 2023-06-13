Members of the Hobart Rotary are committed to reducing plastics in everyday life.
Rotarian Mary van Valkenburg said Rotary International asked all clubs to help protect the environment. The local club watched the documentary “Story of Plastic” and learned more about the plastic problem, she said. “Rotary is a pretty conservative, but once we started learning about the plastic problem we wanted to help,” she said.
One thing they learned is that only 8% of plastics are recycled, however, Delaware County recycles more plastic than that average, she said. Other things they learned were plastics can take more than 500 years to break down, and by 2050 it’s expected the ocean will have more plastic than fish.
The Rotary reached out to Julie Rockefeller, proprietor of the Hobart Exchange Country Store at 645 Main Street in Hobart, to see if she would work with the club to help reduce plastics in the community. Rockefeller, who leases the building with Susana Caban, said yes and quickly purchased several items that do not use plastic packaging or plastic.
She said 10 years ago it was hard to find products, but now there is a “wide array” of items. “As more people ask and demand these products, more choices are becoming available which are lowering prices,” Rockefeller said.
Items on the plastic-free shelf include bamboo toothbrushes and cotton swabs, laundry detergent strips, toilet cleaner and other household cleaning products, bar soap for dishes, body and hair, biodegradable dental floss, toothpaste tablets, wool dryer balls, sponges, glass spray bottles, reusable silicone kitchen mats, dishwasher soap tablets and scourers.
“The toilet bowl cleaner is so easy to use,” van Valkenburg said. The sheet is thrown into the bowl and once it dissolves a swipe around the bowl with a toilet brush is all that is needed, the directions said.
Rockefeller sells sample sized toothpaste tablets and laundry detergent for people to try before committing. “People have brand loyalty and it’s hard to break the habit,” she said.
The laundry detergent strips are perforated, so people can use one or two sheets. “I tell people to tear it in half if it’s a normal load,” Rockefeller said. “If it’s a large load or if it’s mud season, I tell them to use both sheets.”
Using the laundry sheets also reduces water, van Valkenburg said. “Detergent is mostly water,” she said. “Once people figure out they’re paying for water in their detergent, they usually switch.”
She said Proctor & Gamble is starting to invest money into reducing its plastic packaging, which is “encouraging,” and she hoped other big companies would follow.
According to a media release, the Hobart Rotary will continue to host displays at the Hobart Farmers Market at 101 Maple Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, where visitors can learn how convenient those products are to use.
The Hobart Exchange, which also houses the More Good Books store, community library and Caban Company, which sells artwork, music and vintage clothes, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
