Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday nominated Rowan D. Wilson, who has served as associate judge of the Court of Appeals for the past six years, to serve as chief judge and fill the vacancy created last summer. Hochul also intends to nominate Caitlin J. Halligan, who has served as the state’s solicitor general and general counsel to the New York County district attorney and is currently partner at a private law firm, to fill Wilson’s expected vacancy on the Court of Appeals.
According to a media release, Hochul also announced support for Wilson’s intention to recommend Joseph Zayas for appointment as chief administrative judge, charged with oversight over court operations, including a budget of more than $3 billion.
The state Senate rejected Hochul’s first nominee for the position, Hector LaSalle, in February.
“The Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals not only leads the State’s highest court, but is also responsible for managing the diverse and complex courts across the State. New Yorkers deserve a strong, effective, and thoughtful leader, and I am proud to nominate Judge Wilson as Chief Judge,” Hochul said in the release. “Judge Wilson’s sterling record of upholding justice and fairness makes him well-suited to lead the court at this critical time.”
Hochul also said Halligan, “will bring a critical perspective to our justice system.”
“Our courts have been clogged since the pandemic, and I will work hard with the new leadership in the Judiciary to ensure that justice is no longer denied due to insufficiencies in our system,” Hochul said.
Wilson has served as an associate judge of the Court of Appeals since 2017. If confirmed, he would be the state’s first Black chief judge.
“Serving as Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals would be the honor of my career, and I am humbled by this nomination from Gov. Hochul,” Wilson said. “Protecting the rights of New Yorkers is my top priority, and I look forward to working with Gov. Hochul and our partners throughout the judiciary system to manage our courts and deliver justice.”
