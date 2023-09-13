Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald on Wednesday urged New Yorkers to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available later this week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the updated vaccine Tuesday night, a media release said. The vaccine was previously authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and is expected to be available at pharmacies, physicians’ offices and other health care providers throughout the state in the coming days.
The updated vaccine was reformulated and developed in recent months after the FDA decision to target a subvariant of Omicron, called XBB.1.5, the release said. According to CDC, more than 90% of the COVID viruses circulating are closely related to that strain, with tests showing the updated vaccine effective at increasing immunity to a more recent variant, called BA.2.86.
The updated COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months or older who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months to protect against potentially serious illness from COVID-19, the release said. Recommended dosages vary dependent on age and COVID-19 vaccine history:
• Children 6 months through 4 years, who are getting the vaccine for the first time, should get two doses of a Moderna vaccine or three doses of a Pfizer vaccine.
• Children 6 months through 4 years who have been previously vaccinated should get just one dose of either updated vaccine.
• Those 5 through 11 are eligible to receive a single dose of the updated vaccine at least two months after their last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine regardless of previous vaccination.
• Those 12 and older who have been previously vaccinated are recommended to get a single dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna updated vaccine.
• Those 12 and older who have not been previously vaccinated are recommended to get a two-shot series.
• Those who have been infected with COVID-19 within the last two months should speak with a health care provider.
Under the Affordable Care Act, most health insurance plans will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines, without the need for co-pays, the release said. Those who are uninsured, or whose insurance does not cover the updated vaccine, will have access to the shots free of charge through community health centers; local, tribal, or territorial health departments; and pharmacies participating in the HHS’ Bridge Access Program. Those getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine are also encouraged to ask their health care provider about other vaccines, including flu and RSV.
Individuals who have symptoms should test for COVID-19, and those who test positive should contact their health care provider about possible treatments, which have been shown effective at reducing the chances of serious outcomes, the release said. New Yorkers who are immunocompromised, have lung or cardiovascular irregularities, or other risk-factors, and those who are seniors, are especially encouraged to discuss COVID-19 treatments with a health care professional. Those who test positive should also avoid contact with others, including staying home from work, school and social activities.
At-home COVID-19 tests remain available at many local pharmacies statewide, the release said. New York also continues to make high-quality N-95 masks and test kits available to state and county officials by request. New Yorkers should contact their respective county health department or local emergency management office for more information.
