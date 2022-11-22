BAINBRIDGE — The Out of the Woodwork Players and Sidney Community Band will combine their talents on Saturday, Dec. 3, in a holiday benefit for the Bainbridge and Sidney food pantries to be held at the Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, a 2 p.m. a ‘merry matinee’ will open with a concert and caroling performed by the Sidney Community Band.
OWP cast members will then take the stage with Peter Bloedel’s one-act play, “A Seussified Christmas Carol.” The drama behind the classic Dickens tale will be replaced with holiday cheer and humor provided by a cast of characters ranging in age from 5 to 50 and older.
Tom Schimmerling will head the cast as Scrooge, with Andrew Perry and Marianne Johansen in the roles of Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit and Juliet Sullivan as Timmy Loo Hoo.
Eileen Tallmadge and Pat Hanson will narrate while spooky visitors, played by River Tallmadge and Sue Fletcher, join Madyson Smith (Belle), Logan Hunter (nephew, Fred), Jonathan Rude (boy), and Angel Bryan (maid) in the ensemble.
The play was produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc.
Donations of shelf-stable food items or cash to fill the Bainbridge and Sidney food pantries for the holidays are suggested in place of admission.
Call 607-563-2582 or visit www.facebook.com/OWPTheatre for more information.
