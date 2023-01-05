New Delaware County Judge John Hubbard will start presiding over cases on Jan. 17.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said on Thursday, Jan 5.
Until then, he will be taking classes about how to be a judge, he said.
Hubbard said his first day as judge was spent completing paperwork and creating passwords. He is attending “virtual school” with about 120 other new state court judges through Friday and will attend in-class courses next week at Pace Law School in White Plains.
“It’s a lot of training,” he said.
Hubbard was elected judge in November’s election for a 10-year term and will oversee Family Court cases, criminal cases and surrogate matters, such as wills and trusts.
He was ceremonially sworn in by former Judge Richard Northrup on Wednesday. He said he signed his oath of office Friday, Dec. 30, which went into effect Jan. 1. Northrup retired in October 2021. The position was vacant until Hubbard took over, and judges from Otsego County and elsewhere filled the bench when needed.
Hubbard was elected as district attorney in November 2016, replacing Northrup in that office, and was re-elected in 2020. He had served as chief assistant district attorney under Northrup for 10 years after joining the office in 2000 as an assistant D.A.
He said his career as a private attorney and in the D.A.’s office has prepared him for the role as judge, “but I still have stuff to learn.”
Hubbard said so far, he’s taken classes to learn what resources are available to court attendees, such as those with disabilities and communication issues, and judicial ethics.
“Judges should always avoid situations where conflict of interests could be interpreted,” he said.
As the county’s former district attorney, Hubbard said he will recuse himself from any cases he prosecuted. He said Delaware County Family Court Judge Gary Rosa and Otsego County Judge Michael Getman will hear those cases. He said he will be able to hear family court cases and oversee wills and trusts.
In addition to taking classes, he said he has received advice from Northrup, Rosa, Getman and Otsego County judges John Lambert and Brian Burns. “They are very supportive and encouraging,” he said.
Hubbard said his goal as judge is to “administer justice fairly and equitably, to listen actively and have patience.”
