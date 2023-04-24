The village of Gilbertsville will host its first ever Gilbertsville Hullabaloo Sunday, April 30, and Sunday, May 7.
“We decided to start the event to gear up some interest in our small village,” Gina Gardner said. Gardner said she organized the event with Tracie Owen Martinetti.
They planned it for two weeks, she said, “in hopes of getting beautiful weather and generating interest in our available commercial spaces.” She said they chose to do it “two weeks in a row to give individuals multiple days to come and visit us and support our local vendors and businesses. We cannot wait for everyone to experience the village and hope that this event will inspire them to come and visit again.”
The Hullabaloo will be held at Gilbert Block on 5 Commercial Street, which is owned by the Gilbertsville Village Improvement Society, she said. The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, will feature live music, face painting, goat yoga and tarot card readings, in addition to 22 vendors selling gourmet foods, vintage clothing, high-quality crafts and more, a media release said. It will be a cash or check only event, the release said. Gardner said Barbara Siesel and Keith Torgan, Liam Herbert, and Ken Held and Mike Birdsall will be performing. “We will also be doing a seed starting workshop all day and have a kids’ Mother’s Day craft workshop going on as well,” she said.
Five Kids Bakehouse, also on Commercial Street, will remain open during Hullabaloo hours, the release said. Normally closed on Sundays, the Olde Stone House Emporium and the Dunderburg Gallery, both on Marion Avenue, will open their doors for both Hullabaloo Sundays. A free focaccia tasting will be offered at the Gilbertsville Expressionist Movement’s Sculpture Park at 12 Commons Drive. “Mocktails” will be served at select venues.
Gardner said Badger Face Beauty Company will also have an open house on April 30.
“Hullabaloo is an awesome concept,” Gilbertsville Mayor Nate Talbot said in the release. “Community members are stepping up to promote Gilbertsville. People love living here and are happy to be here. Hullabaloo will allow community members to meet one other. They may discover they have common interests.”
Vendor fees will be given to the improvement society, Gardner said. “We wanted to find a way to support their efforts in maintaining our historic commercial block,” she said.
For more information, email Gardner at ginagardner96@gmail.com.
