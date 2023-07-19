Hunters hunting in most of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties this fall will have the opportunity to participate in a study to help protect eagles.
State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced in a media release the DEC is seeking hunters to participate in a multi-year study of non-lead ammunition impacts on the state’s eagle conservation efforts. The department is partnering with the New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at Cornell University, U.S. Geological Survey and Conservation Science Global on the study to determine the reduction in bald and golden eagle deaths that can be achieved from increased use of non-lead ammunition for deer hunting. Eagles can ingest lead bullet fragments when scavenging the remains left behind after a hunter field dresses a deer, the release said.
Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Co-President Andy Mason said the organization tried for a decade to get the DEC and the Department of Health to restrict the use of lead ammunition in the state to protect eagles and people.
"We knew golden eagles were dying of lead poisoning after ingesting deer carcasses," he said. "These deaths spike after big game hunting season."
He said studies conducted in other states that showed venison distributed to families contained lead. "Children are particularly susceptible to lead poisoning," he said. "Lead ammunition is one of the few remaining sources of lead in the environment. It's been removed from paint, gas and pipes."
While the bald eagle population is doing well in New York, research has shown that lead-related mortality has slowed population growth, the release said. The golden eagle population in the eastern U.S. is relatively stable, although vulnerable to a potential population decline due to lead poisoning. The study aims to determine whether this source of mortality can be reduced by increasing the proportion of hunters using non-lead ammunition.
Mason said the study is in response to the department greenlighting the Bluestone Wind Farm project in the towns of Sanford and Windsor in Broome County, despite the report that it is a migration pathway for raptors. "This was an effort to mitigate the affect on eagles," he said.
Hunters who participate in the study will receive a $60 rebate for the purchase of certified non-lead ammunition and participation in pre- and post-hunt surveys, the release said. Administration of the rebates will be fulfilled by Conservation Science Global and more information can be found at https://consciglobal.org/.
Mason said the society has advocated for non-lead ammunition for several years and has heard many reasons why hunters don't want to switch, with tradition being the main reason. There were some availability issues that have been resolved.
The first year of the study will be implemented during the 2023-24 hunting season. DEC expects to continue offering rebates during the 2024 and 2025 hunting seasons. Participation in the rebate program is voluntary and will be available to hunters issued a Deer Management Permit in the following Wildlife Management Units: 3H, 4F, 4G, 4H, 4O, 4P, 4R, 4W, and 6G.
All of Otsego County, except portions of the towns of Richfield, Springfield and Cherry Valley, are in WMU 4F. All of Schoharie County, except the towns of Carlisle and Esperance and parts of Sharon and Cobleskill, are in WMUs 4F, 4G, 4H and 4R. All of Delaware County, except a portion of the towns of Andes and Middletown, are in WMUs 4O, 4P, 4R and 4W. A portion of the towns of Afton and Bainbridge in Chenango County, and the town of Sanford and half of the town of Windsor are in WMU 4O.
The WMUs were selected based on greater abundance of eagles and deer harvest success, the release said. Focusing eligibility to these areas will concentrate the impact of non-lead ammunition use, allowing for a greater ability to estimate the effects on eagle populations.
Mason said he wished the state had included a larger area for the study. "It would be great if the state would ban its use on state land and forests," he said.
New York hunters can find a list of certified non-lead ammunition, by visiting https://tinyurl.com/4jxu47p4.
For more information and where eligible hunters can participate, visit https://tinyurl.com/4rx88yws.
