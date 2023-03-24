As the internet has become increasingly present in our everyday lives over the past 25 years or so, it can be easy to forget the power it holds.
Anyone who uses the internet at all, even only sparingly, should be aware of what’s called their digital footprint. A digital footprint relates to anything a person has posted, searched or simply done on the web. It’s the breadcrumb trail of your internet history. As you’ve probably heard before, the internet is forever. It has become vital in the lives of so many, so it is crucial to be mindful of the digital footprint we create.
With all the many forms of social media, it has become second nature to leave a comment or make a post without thinking twice. It will get some interactions for now, maybe spark a quick conversation and then fade away, right? Or perhaps you make a colorfully-worded post that you soon regret making, so you delete it. That’s gone, too, right?
It’s not that simple. With web archives, screenshots and billions of daily internet users, chances are those posts can still be tracked down. This can become especially problematic if they have your name attached to them, and in many situations, may be used against you.
As younger generations have grown up with the internet, they continue to be taught to be wary of what they post. But it isn’t just the young people that need a lesson or two about this. There are many examples in recent years of celebrities and politicians finding themselves in trouble for something they’ve done online. Their digital footprint came back to haunt them.
One recent example that’s been circulating is what happened to Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally. Given that McNally has recently supported multiple bills that reflect anti-LBGTQ agendas, many Instagram users were surprised when they found him liking and commenting “flirtatiously” on racy pictures of gay men. Surely he did not intend for those comments to make headlines, but the internet and its users are an unstoppable force.
McNally’s reputation among his supporters may have been a bit tarnished, but there are plenty of more extreme examples of career-damaging online activity. YouTube celebrity Shane Dawson found himself in serious trouble back in 2020. Old videos of him, a white man, in blackface and using racial slurs surfaced, exposing those racist activities to his millions of subscribers. He lost access to video monetization (his main source of income) and hundreds of thousands of fans. While he thought the videos had been deleted forever, he learned his lesson the hard way.
The tricky part about the internet nowadays is it seems to be virtually everywhere. Nearly everyone has access to a high-quality camera, directly in their pockets. Making some bad decisions in public (or private) can also add to your digital footprint. It helps to think of society as being on 24-hour surveillance, and acting accordingly.
Thinking back to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, he lost some supporters when a 2005 tape of his “locker room conversation” with Billy Bush leaked. Despite going on to win the election, this did a great deal to perhaps show his true colors, and likely made many voters question their support.
We believe this isn’t all bad. Keeping tabs on elected officials and people with power is important — it’s at the heart of journalism, after all. While it may be scary, thinking that a small online “mistake” could come back to hurt reputations, ruin job opportunities and expose secrets, perhaps it makes it easier to weed out the bad apples.
With a tool as powerful and accessible as the internet, it’s important to know how it works. Just about anyone can use it, so knowing how to act responsibly can ensure that we keep ourselves, our careers and our overall images safe. Be mindful of everything you post on the internet, and remember that it is, indeed, all around us.
