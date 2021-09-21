ULSTER — The state has received reports of about 700 dead deer since July, and has confirmed cases of a lethal insect-transmitted disease in Ulster, Dutchess, Greene, Columbia and three other counties, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday.
The other counties with confirmed cases are Nassau, Oswego and Suffolk, the DEC said in an announcement. The department did not provide a breakdown by county.
Additionally, the state agency said that it is tracking suspected cases in nine other counties — Albany, Jefferson, Oneida, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Sullivan and Westchester.
State officials in a media release said that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, which is spread to deer from midge bites, has become significant in the Hudson Valley because the deer population has not built an immunity to it.
“The disease is not spread from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges,” the release said.
Early last month, the department had confirmed two white-tailed deer in the town of Esopus died after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease.
In the town of Ulster, officials are working to make sure that people are familiar with state guidance on the deer-killing disease.
Town of Ulster Supervisor James Quigley said there have been six calls reporting dead deer on private property over the past several weeks.
The state agency said, “EHD outbreaks do not have a significant long-term impact on regional deer populations, but deer mortality can be significant in small geographic areas.” It added, “EHD is endemic in the southern states, which report annual outbreaks, so some southern deer have developed immunity. In the northeast, EHD outbreaks occur sporadically and deer in New York have no immunity to this virus.”
Officials said the disease leaves deer dehydrated, which is why they have often been found to have died near water sources such as ponds or pools.
“Folks with ponds are experiencing regular finds of carcasses,” town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello said.
Officials expect the outbreak will subside after the first hard frosts of autumn.
Reports of sick or dead deer can be reported to the state Department of Environmental Conservation at www.dec.ny.gov/animials/123773.html.
Via AP StoryShare
