Local organizations are working to prevent drug overdose deaths.
International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed in the area through educational booths and a vigil Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The Schoharie County Addiction Prevention Coalition will host an Overdose Awareness Vigil at the Cobleskill Fairgrounds at Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill.
Justin Hamm is executive director of Schoharie County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Inc. and is one of the co-chairs of the event. He said the county has observed the vigil every year since 2016, including 2020 when the vigil was held virtually. He said about 70 people attended last year’s vigil and he was hopeful that more people will show up this year to honor loved ones and learn more about the topic.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with tables promoting community resources. There will be Narcan training and Narcan kits will be available at the event, Hamm said. The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. with guest speakers who have lost loved ones to addiction and also people who have overcome their addictions and are in recovery, he said.
The event will end with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. with a prayer and a moment of silence.
Hamm said so far this year there have been 21 reported overdoses in Schoharie County and five deaths.
“This year there have been fewer reported overdoses than last year,” he said. “However, last year was the highest we’ve ever had.”
He said he didn’t know whether the decrease was because people were not reporting overdoses or if it was the increased availability of Narcan. He also said there has been more effective education about the opioid crisis.
“Our community is realizing there is a crisis out there,” he said. “Community members are raising awareness about the issue.”
He said he is “pretty sure” most of the overdoses in Schoharie County are opioid related. There has also been an increase in fentanyl use the past few years.
“Both are extremely addictive and very potent,” he said.
While Schoharie County has seen a decrease in the number of overdoses, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said there has been an increase in Delaware County.
“Overdose calls are up from last year and are a real concern for our agency, other agencies and local EMS crews,” DuMond said in an email.
DuMond said the use of Narcan is helpful at overdose calls and many lives have been saved. “However, due to the level of narcotics a person ingests sometimes it takes several doses to bring a person back,” he added.
He said police officers or other first responders sometimes have more doses of naloxone, but sometimes they do not. “Bottom line is we have a real problem with overdoses and overdose deaths that is being created by the availability of narcotics, especially fentanyl and the ability of dealers to conduct business with little to no accountability,” he said.
Heidi Bond, public health director for the Otsego County Department of Health, said in previous article that in 2021 there were 52 instances where Narcan was given to an individual by EMS, police, or COOP (Continuity of Operations Program), not including doses given by community members. In 2020 there were also 16.6 overdoses involving opioid pain relievers per 100,000 people.
According to the state Health Department website, Chenango County was one of the top 10 counties in the state “with the highest stable rates of unique naloxone administrations in 2020.”
Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties, which recently established the first Narcan vending machine in the state at its Oneonta Turning Point building, will host educational events on Wednesday in Oneonta and Delhi.
Nicole Byron of FOR-DO in Delhi said there will be a table outside the office at 84 Main Street in Delhi with educational materials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the day there will also be Narcan training.
“It’s for awareness and education,” Byron said of Wednesday’s event. “It’s also to minimize the stigma of addiction.”
She said people can write down names of people who have died of overdoses to be remembered and they can also honor the people who have overcome addiction.
The Turning Point of Otsego County at 22 Elm Street in Oneonta will also have events at the center all day Amy Brooks said. In addition to Narcan training, there will be a barbecue, and people can play cornhole or Kan Jam. There will also be a mural painting and a candlelight vigil Wednesday, she said.
Brooks said people can wear purple Wednesday to show their support.
