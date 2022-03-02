IRS warns of delays as taxpayers file for refunds

Charlotte Harwood is about to file her tax return. She’s hoping for a refund, because to start living on her own, she said, she really needs the money.
“This is my first year actually filing taxes and I am worried about it because I do have to pay the rent and it’s very expensive since it’s a college town,” Harwood said Monday in Cortland.
A February survey of 2,469 adults by Bankrate, a consumer financial services provider, reported that 67% of Americans expect tax refunds and say the money is important for their finances.
Among other findings:
• 29% worry their refund will be smaller than usual, in part because unemployment benefits are now taxed and child-care credits may no longer be available.
• 29% fear their refund will have less buying power because of inflation.
• 24% worry their refund will be delayed.
The IRS reported last week that it expects notable delays in getting tax refunds out. It still has 15 million returns from 2021 left to sift through in addition to the 2022 forms. Expect little interaction, too. Last year, the IRS answered only 11% of 282 million phone calls because of COVID staffing issues.
And what refund taxpayers do get will have less buying power because of 7.5% inflation.
“It’s not going to be anywhere near what I hoped,” said Harwood, 18, who began working last year. “But anything helps, I guess.”
Reanna Kilanowski worries about delays. Her refund was delayed last year.
“I own a house in McGraw with my fiancé and we like to prepay our property taxes at the beginning of the year and it usually helps us to be able to do that,” she said.
But Kilanowski said she’s not too optimistic.
“Last year, actually, I didn’t get my tax refund until Dec. 31,” she said. “They had sent me a letter asking me to send them copies of my W-2s because I filed online. And you know, I just never heard back. So the delays are definitely a concern.”
She sent it in May last year and she noticed the shrinking refunds at the same time. “It seems each year, the refund gets less and less,” Kilanowski said.
But Esther Snavely, a 13-year tax preparer in Cortland, said it might not be the typical case.
“I haven’t seen too many delays yet, but the IRS sometimes wants more information, and sometimes it’s just sending a copy of your W-2,” she said. “If they didn’t get the stimulus they wanted this year, those people are definitely going to get a delay in their refund.”
Also, Bankrate reports that unemployment benefits are now fully taxed and some families may no longer be eligible for child-care credits. Both would eat into tax refunds.
Still, unemployed 60-year-old Kyong Hui said she really needed the money.
“I am 60 years old and I cannot get a job. Once I put my age, nobody calls me,” Hui said. “You know, I wish I could work. So I really need the money.”
Bill Cifaratta, 60, was not relying on the refunds, nor was his friend Breck Aspinwall. But they have other concerns.
“Purchasing power of that money is the same as what I’ve got in the bank now. It’s buying less stuff. So that concerns me; when does it stop?” Cifaratta said. “I think our current elected officials could do something about that if they wanted.”
“I know right now the IRS is way backlogged and may still be backlogged and we may not see the refund for a while,” Aspinwall said.
Jordan Cooper of Groton has three jobs, and said he’s not in a rush for a refund. But he seemed dissatisfied at the prospect of a delay.
“I know that everything is delayed. I guess it’s better not to expect anything from the government,” he said.
Via AP StoryShare. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
