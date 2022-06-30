The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County has announced its Executive Director Jeanne Darling has retired.
According to a media release, Darling has served Delaware County for more than 50 years and has led Delaware CCE more than 35 years supporting local, regional, and state programs in agriculture, 4-H and human ecology and "leaves a vibrant and engaged Extension Association."
She was awarded the first National Extension Housing Award for Radon Education; was recognized nationally as a distinguished professional in Extension; received the National Extension Continued Excellence Award as well as being selected to serve five years on the Advisory Council for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University along with receiving numerous individual and team awards throughout her Extension career, the release said.
Darling, a licensed nutritionist and dietician has participated in several Cornell research projects including one on breast cancer, a national school garden study, a Penn State Cancer Coalition project, a Resilience Innovation Grant from Cornell and a recent National Extension Vaccination study, the release said. Darling has also served as coordinator of the Delaware County Rural Healthcare Alliance, one of more than 30 Rural Healthcare Networks in the state, the release said.
According to the release, Darling said she is looking forward to retirement and continuing to serve the needs of Delaware County families and communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.