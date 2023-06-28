The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a summer recruitment drive throughout the sate, according to a Wednesday media release.
The program offers immediate openings and free career training for 16 to 24-year-olds from low-income households.
“Job Corps offers a path to apprenticeships and higher-paying careers in the nation’s fastest-growing industries,” said National Director of Job Corps, Rachel Torres. “Our graduates fill a critical need for employers and the economy.”
There are seven Job Corps campuses in New York, including one in Oneonta. They collectively offer 14 pre-apprenticeship training programs, all within the construction industry. Other career skills training areas include programs in automotive and machine repair, finance and business, health care, homeland security, hospitality, information technology and renewable resources and energy.
Job Corps is free for ages 16 to 24 from low-income households who meet the eligibility requirements, and students can apply and enroll at any time. Job Corps provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance.
Applicants may qualify if they receive benefits such as SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth. Job Corps offers expedited enrollment for age-eligible young adults experiencing homelessness.
“For students, we are a path to careers, certifications and connections — all without student debt. For employers, we’re a possible solution to their workforce pipelines,” Torres said. “It’s a win-win for New Yorkers.”
Job Corps recently launched a revamped national website, as well as new sites for every campus nationwide. Features include virtual tours, a 24/7 virtual assistant named Corey, and an interactive map allowing users to find a Job Corps campus based on location, industry or a specific training area.
For more information about Job Corps, or to begin the enrollment process, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).
