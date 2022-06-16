Organizers of this year’s Juneteenth Celebration invite the public to Neahwa Park on Sunday, June 19.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day, celebrates the day the last remaining slaves in the Confederacy were freed: two years, five months and 18 days from the day President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
“The Oneonta Juneteenth Festival is the celebration of Black culture and being able to share all the wonderful art and food with my community here in Oneonta means so much to me,” organizer Diandra Sangetti-Daniels said. “Especially as a biracial Black woman who grew up in Oneonta, a predominantly white area, having access to black culture and positive representation of Black people here at home is incredible.”
This year’s theme is Health and Wellness and the celebration will begin with a 90-minute yoga session led by Takeema McCaskill at 10 a.m. on Field #5 at the park.
Sangetti-Daniels said the theme “was selected to follow the theme from Black History Month as a way to extend and emphasize its importance.”
The festival itself will start at 1 p.m. Sangetti-Daniels said attendees will receive a T-shirt and wrist band that will allow them to have access to the entire event. There will be two gallery showings by SUNY Oneonta alumni Bertram Knight and Nyla Blue, face painting, two bounce houses and local organizations whose missions align with the theme will have tables.
Blendos, a local basketball league, will have a table donating T-shirts and hoodies.
Performances will begin at 3 p.m. and include local singer Devon LaBoy performing Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” and Andrea Day’s “Rise Up;” Albany poet Adonis Richards and Prestige Step Team. There will be a ceremony acknowledging fathers as it’s also Father’s Day, she said.
Music for the event will be shared by DJ Banna. Event goers will have access to food from Big Al’s BBQ, Capresso coffee bar and cuisine, food from the Community Grill and sweet treats from Kings Kakery and Free Styles Confections. The festival will end at 6 p.m., she said.
Everything is free, and it was announced the committee organizing the event recently received a $6,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Otsego County. The grant will be administered by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, a media release said.
“Receiving the funding from the Community Foundation of Otsego was monumental in our efforts to ensure all our Black businesses and talent received compensation for the event as well as funding our morning yoga session,” Sangetti-Daniels said. “The art galleries were sponsored in part by Patrick Ministries Fund of First Untied Methodist Church of Oneonta.”
Sangetti-Daniels said the goal of the committee is to “grow the festival each year into an even more inclusive and welcoming event rooted in intention and liberation. After all, Black liberation is the foundation of the holiday Juneteenth.”
