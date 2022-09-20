Kortright Town Board members heard an update on the townwide ambulance service during their Monday night meeting.
Town attorney Kevin Young and his colleague, attorney Lindsey Dodd, gave an update on the Headwaters Emergency Medical Services, which will be a paid ambulance service that will cover the towns of Stamford, Harpersfield and Kortright.
Dodd said the organization is in the process of forming a not-for-profit status. She said each town will have to sign a contract with the organization and gave Kortright Town Supervisor George Haynes a sample contract to review.
Young said the cost of the ambulance service will “likely be between $700,000 and $800,000 per year and all but 30% will be recouped by billing.”
He said the three towns would probably have to pay $100,000 each for the service every year. The town was looking to create its own ambulance improvement district, but Young said the town didn’t need to as the EMS service would cover all of the residents in the town. Instead, the service would have to be funded in the budget every year.
Haynes said the first year the ambulance service will be included in the town’s budget will probably be 2024, and the town board will have to override the 2% state tax cap.
Young said the corporation has been formed, it has a budget and is in the process of hiring an executive director who will have to figure out where to get funding, and where to house the ambulances. Young said the service would start “sometime in 2023, but not in January.”
The committee of six residents representing the three towns is meeting regularly to come up with the paid ambulance service plan. Each town will present a proposition for residents to vote on whether to approve the service or not.
The Robinson Broadhurst Foundation announced it would give the new ambulance service a $900,000 grant to fund it for the first year, if it is approved by voters.
