Concerns about debris and trash left along the side of the roads and rundown buildings led to about a dozen Kortright residents attended the town board meeting Monday night, Sept. 19.
Peg Coager presented the board with some pictures she took of unregistered cars at properties, trash along the roadways, old appliances and other scrap metal at a property on county Route 33, trash in people’s yards and Dumpsters in yards.
The Dumpsters belong to Bloomville Disposal Services, which is owned by Kortright Town Supervisor George Haynes.
Coager said Haynes owns some of the buildings she has seen trash at. She also complained about the garbage trucks he owns not being emptied every day and the smell that emanates from them during the summer and the vermin the trash attracts, including rats and insects.
Coager read two letters from three other people who couldn’t make the meeting, Carol Pickett and Alice and Steve Tucker. The letter writers complained about the trash and asked the board what could be done to clean up the hamlet.
Haynes defended his business and said he has invested in the properties he owns. He said one of the properties residents complained about, which is not owned by him, is in probate and hasn’t been taken by the county yet for unpaid taxes. He said one of the other properties may also be taken by the county due to unpaid taxes.
Coager said the town has an ordinance that property owners cannot have two unregistered cars on the property and asked if the code enforcement officer could issue citations to the property owners.
Janet Beken Smith said she looked on the state Department of Motor Vehicle’s website this morning and the website said only one nonregistered vehicle can be on a person’s property.
Beken Smith also asked Haynes if he would consider moving his Dumpsters off the “village green. I know the green is yours. Is there anyway we can work together on this?”
She said she grew up in Bloomville and always enjoyed going to the space. “I was born and raised here,” she said. “I’m proud of the town and hamlet.” However, she felt that she must speak up and voice her concerns about the blighted buildings. “This has to stop,” she said. “One building has bags of garbage strewn in the yard.
During the meeting, residents asked the town board if there were ways they could help clean up the hamlet. Beverly Rockefeller said the town should look into hiring a grant writer to seek out grants that would help residents.
Also during the meeting, the board accepted Code Enforcement Officer Tom Tompkins resignation, “with regret,” Haynes said. Tompkins is retiring and the board has received two candidates for the position and is hoping for a couple more before the deadline later this week, Haynes said.
