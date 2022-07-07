A state comptroller’s audit has faulted the Kortright Rural Fire District with financial oversight issues.
The audit said the board is responsible for overseeing the fire district’s financial activities and safeguarding its assets. To do this, the board needs to establish internal controls over financial activities and ensure one person doesn’t perform all aspects of a transaction – receives and disburses funds, signs checks, maintains financial records and reconciles bank accounts. However, if this isn’t possible, the board should have someone independent of the process review bank statements, canceled check images and bank reconciliations.
According to the audit, auditors reviewed the fire district’s paperwork from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021 and found the “board did not:
• Adequately segregate the Treasurer’s duties or implement mitigating controls.
• Properly monitor the Treasurer’s financial activities.
• Annually audit the Treasurer’s records.
• Seek competition for heating oil; had officials worked with the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) to use a State contract the District could have saved $2,805, 21 percent of the District’s heating oil cost.”
While auditors said the treasurer performed all aspects of transactions — receiving, disbursing funds, signing checks, maintaining financial records and reconciling bank accounts — they found the treasurer’s records were accurate and there were only “minor discrepancies in 2020 which we discussed with District officials.” The report also said auditors “found all claims were properly approved in 2021. In addition, all claims tested were properly supported and for appropriate purposes.”
The audit said board members “were unaware they should be reviewing the reports periodically and conducting an annual audit of the Treasurer’s records.”
Auditors also found the board did not have a purchasing policy in place. The report said during the audit, the board voted to enact a written purchasing policy on Nov. 9. This policy requires district officials to seek competitive quotes on purchases for items such as heating oil.
A letter from Paul Dibble, chairman of the Kortright Rural Fire District, states the district agrees with the report and will make the following corrective action plan changes:
• The board will implement the practice of reviewing quarterly bank statements, cancelled checks and bank reconciliations.
• The board will conduct an annual audit.
• The board has implemented a procurement policy. Specifically this policy will ensure cost effective purchasing of fuel oil.
