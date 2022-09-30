State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon on Friday issued an order accepting the recommendation of the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week by Jan. 1, 2032, allowing 10 years to phase in the new threshold. After a rulemaking process to enact the order, farm work in excess of 40 hours per week would be required to be compensated at overtime rates, as it is in other occupations, according to a Department of Labor media release.
“I come from a farm community myself, so I know how important the agricultural sector is to the New York State economy," Reardon said in the release. "Based on the findings, I feel the Farm Laborers Wage Board’s recommendations are the best path forward to ensure equity for farm workers and success for agricultural businesses.”
New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher had a different view.
“This is a difficult day for all those who care about New York being able to feed itself," Fisher said in a prepared statement. "Commissioner Reardon’s decision to lower the farm labor overtime threshold will make it even tougher to farm in this state and will be a financial blow to the workers we all support.
"Moving forward, farms will be forced to make difficult decisions on what they grow, the available hours they can provide to their employees, and their ability to compete in the marketplace. All of this was highlighted in the testimony and data that the wage board report and the commissioner simply ignored,” he said.
The board’s report recommended that the reduction in overtime hours take place by reducing the overtime work limit by four hours every other year beginning in 2024 until reaching 40 hours in 2032, giving agriculture businesses time to adjust.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Legislature enacted three new tax credits to assist farm employers in transitioning to a lower overtime standard, the release said.
• The Investment Tax Credit was increased from 4% to 20% for farm businesses, providing an encouragement for potential automation of farm production.
• The Farm Workforce Retention Tax Credit was increased to $1,200 per employee to provide near-term relief to farmers.
• A new refundable overtime tax credit was established for overtime hours paid by farm employers at the level established by the board and confirmed by the commissioner up to 60 hours.
The Department of Labor will now be undergo a rule-making process which will include a 60-day public comment period. Further details about the rulemaking process will be posted on the department’s Farm Laborers Wage Board webpage.
