The Oneonta Common Council canceled its Oct. 19, meeting due to a lack of quorum, Oneonta City Clerk Kerriann Harrington said in an email Tuesday evening.
The meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 25, she said. According to the agenda, the council will discuss several items, including the new transit hub, the fuel farm at the airport, staffing at the city, next year’s budget and what projects could be funded through the America Rescue Plan Act funds.
The council will discus whether to submit a request for a $5.5 million grant to the state Department of Transportation, for a project to provide public mass transportation service with the construction of a transit hub and for $400,000 the purchase of three buses, for the 2022-2024 fiscal years and has committed the local share of $589,000.
The new transit hub will be located along Chestnut Street Extension and Market Street. In May, the council approved a $1.9 million contract to design Market Street transportation improvements, the first phase of an $8.9 million project that will renovate the city parking garage, create a bus transfer station in front of it, and redesign the streetscape of Market Street.
The council will also discuss a budget transfer to fund additional engineering costs to re-bid plans to relocate a fuel farm at the Oneonta Albert S. Nader Regional Airport. Oneonta received a federal grant to move the fuel farm, but bids have exceeded the amount twice.
The council will also discuss the 2023 budget with Director of Finance Virginia Lee. The council started working on next year’s budget in July and has held workshop meetings monthly. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
