A strong nor'easter blanketed the area with more than a foot of snow in some areas Monday night into Tuesday, March 14.
The snowfall totals depended on elevation and how far east in the coverage area the measurement was taken. As of Tuesday morning at 10:30, snow totals reported to the National Weather Service in Binghamton included 9 inches in Norwich, 13.5 inches in Walton, 11.5 inches in Andes and 10 inches in Worcester. Snow totals reported to the National Weather Service in Albany included 20 inches in Middleburgh as of 1:18 p.m. 15 inches in Jefferson as of 11 a.m. and 6 inches in Schoharie at 11 a.m.
The winter storm warnings continued for the area until 8 a.m. Wednesday. The forecast called for an additional 3 to 8 inches of snow in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, and an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow in Schoharie County with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said the eastern end of the county and higher elevations "are appearing to take the brunt of the storm, however, it looks like there will be more widespread coverage this afternoon into early evening."
He said sheriff deputies have responded to "some minor accidents thus far, mainly cars off the roadway, into ditches, etc.," and said, "I feel that many folks are being responsible and avoiding travel. There is diminished travel on the roadways."
DuMond said as of 11:30 a.m., his office hadn't issued a travel advisory but he cautioned motorists to take it easy and allow more time to get to their destinations.
Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Victor Jones said Tuesday morning he believed people "must be hunkered down" as it had been "a very slow day as far as accidents or other related emergencies."
New York State Electric & Gas said in a media release Tuesday crews were responding to several reported outages and were assessing damage caused by the storm. According to the NYSEG outage list, as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, five customers in Chenango County, 90 customers in Delaware County, six in Otsego County and 21 in Schoharie County were without power.
NYSEG positioned 500 additional line and tree personnel across the state, including in Oneonta, to assist with restoration efforts, a media release said.
NYSEG encouraged people to limit their travel and avoid areas with downed trees, the release said.
Throughout the storm, the Weather Channel's Justin Michaels reported about the weather from Main Street in Oneonta.
Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul gave an update on the storm.
"As forecasted, several regions experienced between a foot and two feet of snow overnight and conditions will continue to be hazardous for travel throughout the evening Tuesday," Governor Hochul said in the release. "My team is in constant contact with local officials and the National Guard is at the ready to assist with any necessary emergency response over the next two days as power outages remain a concern."
As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, there were about 87,000 power outages statewide as a result of the storm, with the majority of outages impacting counties in the Capital Region.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the New York State Thruway Authority, New York State Police and New York State Department of Transportation had lifted all previous restrictions on tandem and empty tractor-trailers that began Monday evening.
