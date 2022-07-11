Schoharie County announced its annual household hazardous waste collection day is only a few weeks away.
“We hold it every year on the last Saturday of July,” Judy Beeler, deputy clerk to the board, said.
Schoharie County residents who want to get rid of hazardous waste should start collecting their items for the July 30, event, which will take place from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Schoharie County Transfer Station at 2805 state Route 7, just outside of Cobleskill, she said. Attendees may be asked to provide ID as proof of residency in Schoharie County.
According to a notice from the county, the following household hazardous wastes will be accepted: house and garden pesticides, corrosives and solvents, cleaning products and aerosols, antifreeze, gasoline, polishes and waxes, oil based paints and stains, latex paint, photography and hobby chemicals, pool chemicals, adhesives, driveway sealers, fluorescent light tubes, CFLs and ballasts, products containing mercury (excluding thermostats).
She said accepting latex paint is new this year after the state Department of Environmental Conservation contracted with PaintCare, a company that recycles paint, to accept the paints at the site.
She said the company is a licensed hazardous waste collector that will take all of the latex, acrylic and oil based paints, deck stains and coatings, lacquers, shellacs, concrete waterproofing sealants and varnishes. She said this will save the county money because they won’t have to pay to accept the paints.
She said last year, it cost the county $26,987 to hold the hazardous waste collection day and 234 households participated. She said in 2020, it cost the county $30,798 for the 267 households that participated.
“We’re hoping it’s cut in half this year,” she said.
Beeler said the county will also accept electronics. “Electronics are accepted at the transfer station every day, but people may not be aware that they are. We advertise that we will accept electronics too, so they don’t end op on the side of the road.”
Electronics include TVs, VCRs, monitors, computers, laptops, keyboards, mice and speakers, the notice said.
According to the notice, due to the COVID 19 Virus, the following rules of conduct must be followed at the event:
• You must stay in your vehicle — staff will unload the items from your vehicle
• All accepted items must be in your trunk, in the bed of a truck or on a trailer — not in your back seat
• No pour-off of liquid in containers — the container will not be returned to you.
• All containers must be labeled with the name of their contents
There will be a $28 per item charge for freon units.
While there are several items accepted at the collection, the following items will not be accepted: ammunition and explosives, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, oil, non-rechargeable and rechargeable hazardous batteries and alkaline batteries such as AA, AAA, C and D.
Beeler said there is a new law that states manufacturers of the non-rechargeable and rechargeable hazardous batteries must accept the batteries back. She also said alkaline batteries are not hazardous and can be thrown out in the trash.
For answers to questions related to the collection, call 518-295-8300.
