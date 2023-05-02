The Otsego County Sheriff's Department said a Laurens man was charged with forging transit registrations.
According to a media release, Matthew D. Cuckoo, 38, was arrested for utilizing forged and fraudulent transit registrations to purchase and sell vehicles. The department said Cuckoo would purchase a vehicle and print off a temporary transit tag from Georgia to affix to the vehicle he was selling. The sheriff's department was assisted by investigators from the state Department of Motor Vehicles, the release said.
Cuckoo was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony. He was processed and held at the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment, the release said.
