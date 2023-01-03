The Otsego County Sheriffs Department announced the arrest of a Laurens resident on animal cruelty charges.
Sheriff Richard Devlin said the department received "numerous complaints dogs were not cared for," at a residence.
Devlin said Cory Meadow, 27, had moved and left her dogs behind. He said the dogs were left in the residence for "days on end before they were fed."
The two dogs were given to the Susquehanna SPCA, he said.
Meadow was charged with two counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, a media release said.
Meadow was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to the town of Laurens Court on Jan. 5.
