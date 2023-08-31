The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce is seeking leaf peepers this fall.
The chamber will be an official I LOVE NY Leaf Peeper and area residents are invited to add their observations to the reports submitted by the chamber, a media release said.
As a deputy leaf peeper, residents and visitors will be asked to note their locations, percentage of leaves that have changed, the colors they see, the overall brilliance of the leaves and the stage of the season — no change, just changing, near peak, peak, past peak, over, the release said. Submissions will start in mid-September and run through early November.
Those who join the effort will receive a weekly email form to complete and images received will be posted to the chamber’s social media channels, the release said.
To become a leaf peeper, email info@delawarecounty.org.
