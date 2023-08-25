For many local kids and families, participation in the county fair represents the realization of a year’s worth of work. Kids in 4-H, particularly, spend months planning for one week of the summer.
“In 4-H, it takes an amazing group of volunteers, members and their families to prepare for the … fair,” Teresa Adell, 4-H educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego County, said in a written statement. “Preparation usually starts in the fall with what project you want to learn about and what animal you would like to continue to show, or many learn about a new one. The Otsego County 4-H program, with help from volunteers and club members, (puts) together hands-on learning experiences for youth to learn and build their skills, in the county and also (at) regional 4-H events as well as New York State 4-H events.”
Rebecca Barringer, leader of the Gilbertsville 4-H Dairy Club, has been a leader for two years, though volunteered with 4-H for 18.
Barringer said, for her children and the roughly 11 members, ages 5 through 18, of her club, fair participation is a way of life. Barringer’s club enters the Otsego County Fair annually. 4-H membership as a Cloverbud, she said, is open to any child 5 years old as of Jan. 1, 2024; traditional membership is open to anyone 8 years old, also as of that date.
“My oldest daughter is 28 and I started (volunteering) when she was 8; I have five daughters that all went through 4-H, and my youngest in it is 11,” she said. “For a lot of families, 4-H is a tradition. We do an organizational meeting in September-October and try to plan through from there to find out the interests of the members — cooking, woodworking or what their interests are — and, if they’re interested in animals, asking what animals, do you have it already, are you looking to buy it or be put in touch with people or showmanship clinics in the area? So, we try to meet once a month … and in September, we plan a calendar to do these things throughout the year.”
4-Her presentations are varied, Barringer said, and the benefits to participants many.
“A lot of our projects are projects they can enter in Martin Hall as a 4-H project, but it’s different things,” she said, noting that club members this year entered projects and showed rabbits, chickens, dairy and meat goats, dairy and beef cattle and market sheep. “Not everybody shows animals, so part of the curriculum for their credit for 4-H is to exhibit something at the Otsego County Fair. If they don’t have animals, they have the projects we’ve done and can show in Martin Hall or do both.
“The thing most of my club looks forward to at the fair is meeting new people,” Barringer continued. “If they show a new animal, they meet more new people in that barn, because they’re not usually in there. They get a lot of experience and learn a lot about certain things. This year, we had people involved in things like pet beds in Martin Hall to give away, so it’s community service; some participated in a dairy challenge and if they did that, they can participate at the state fair; and it’s a lot of knowledge and education, especially if it’s their first year showing an animal. The show is totally different from what you learn from others, and if you exhibit something in Martin Hall, you don’t just drop it off, you answer questions about it and it’s public speaking and it’s the same with the animals, because judges will ask them (questions about it), so they’re learning to speak to others. They don’t know it, but they’re getting public speaking … and it helps with working together with others. Community, teamwork, it’s all a big part of the fair, and they meet new friends.”
Holly Pullis, a 4-H volunteer, said she, too, has known decades of 4-H involvement.
“I’m involved with my own kids, but also try to help other kids and mentor them,” she said. “(I’ve been involved) since I was a young child; I was active in 4-H for 10 years in Tioga County growing up, then did an internship at the national 4-H center, then was a 4-H educator in Chenango County for five years, and now I’m a volunteer and parent.
“But it goes back even further than me,” Pullis continued. “My parents were 4-H members, and they therefore encouraged my sisters and I to get involved, and they were 4-H volunteers themselves, so it’s just kind of become a family tradition and passion.”
Pullis said through that passion, she and her two sons, Maxwell, 16, and Owen, 14, have “participated in the Otsego County Fair and done different events at the New York State Fair.”
Pullis, too, extolled the benefits of fair participation.
“The fair is the culmination of yearlong project work for 4-H youth,” she said. “But it’s really more than that. It’s camaraderie, it’s friendship, it’s teamwork and sharing with the public what they have learned over the past year. So, it’s the culmination but it also ties in a lot of community and public education and presentation, as a way for kids to share with others what they’ve learned, done, grown and made.”
Lori Peck, Gilbertsville resident and leader of the 4-H Helping Hands Club, said she’s seen the impacts fair participation can have. Peck said that most of the eight members of her club are from Gilbertsville and Mount Upton, and though she’s been involved with 4-H for 26 years, she’s been club leader for six.
“I think it’s mainly the skills it teaches them for life,” she said. “My club happens to be a non-animal club, so my kids aren’t showing animals, though some do both, but it’s not the basis of the club like many others are; it’s more life skills and things like arts and crafts, sewing, cooking, STEM activities and bringing people in who are experts in their field and community service. There’s a lot of decision-making, a lot of confidence-building activities allowing them to problem solve and to learn how to win and lose gracefully, because you’re not always getting that blue ribbon, and it’s just exposing them to a variety of things while maintaining positive role models and relationships with other kids.
“(Fair participation) builds teamwork, for sure, and … it stretches their imagination, because they have to come up with a club display, and sometimes we do a float for the agriculture fair, so they have to work together and decide what they’re going to do,” Peck continued. “It’s pretty club- and kid-driven; it’s their ideas. The fair is the time when they take their things from throughout the year and present them – speak to a judge, make eye contact and I’m not allowed to go up with them and a parent is not allowed, answer questions – so that whole thing is pretty significant in terms of building their leadership skills and self-esteem and confidence.”
Pullis’ children said they appreciate all that fair participation has given them.
“I would say there’s a lot of reasons I’ve stuck with it, but the biggest ones is purchasing the animals in the spring and raising them all year, and doing all the records and the paperwork for the auction project and entries,” Maxwell said. “It’s the auction project and how much it’s taught me about not only animals, but the real world and how to run a business, make money and be financially responsible, and about the livestock industry in general that I might not have had that exposure to. (There are) connections and relationships that it’s helped me build that I can use in the future and that may be helpful.”
“I also raise 4-H market animals, and I think it helps me build knowledge and helps make better connections with other people in the livestock industry,” Owen said. “And, with us living on a dairy farm, it just kind of stuck. (The best part) is making money or showing the animals, and just being able to say, ‘My goat got grand champion.’”
Peck’s daughter, Emma, 16, said she also sees the rewards of fair participation. In addition to being in 4-H, Emma, Peck said, works in Martin Hall “all week as a teen volunteer, (working with) concessions and helping out with getting ribbons for the animal shows and doing educational activities.”
“It’s hard getting kids to actually bring their stuff to show and getting kids to commit, because it’s all year round; you have to have the fair in your mind the entire year, not just for the one week,” Emma said. “But I really like seeing the little kids get excited and putting a face on it. So many of those kids draw their parents in, wanting to get involved in 4-H, and that doesn’t happen with a lot of things.”
Fair participation, sources said, has fluctuated since the COVID-19 pandemic, but is on the rise.
“I was a little nervous just prior to COVID, because participation had really dropped and I was down to like three kids, and during COVID we didn’t do a whole lot, so those years were lost,” Peck said. “But post-COVID, it seems to be growing. I just had two new registrations … so I think it’s picking back up and the entries into Martin Hall were more this year than last year, so I see the trend increasing, which is good and I’m hoping continues.”
“I think the number of kids participating is growing, but it’s a different type of participant, in that, you’re seeing more kids that are non-farm kids participating,” Pullis said. “They may not have a farm of their own, but they’re leasing animals, so they’re gaining the skills and experiences, because they have families that are willing to mentor them and lease the animal.”
“It is growing, and we actually have, for the next year, three people interested in joining,” Barringer said. “It’s a lot of word-of-mouth; I know some kids that are very active members … that are very promotional to other people they know and other kids. My daughter is very active in 4-H and shows a lot of different animals, and she’s always telling people, ‘You should join.’
“I’m seeing more people getting involved and asking questions about, ‘how do you show?’,” she continued. “I’ve seen an uptick in open classes, so they’re not in a 4-H club yet, but are showing in open class, and hopefully that will get them in 4-H. That’s definitely increased in the last couple years; when we came back from COVID, it was like, ‘Oh, boy, there’s not a lot of participation,’ and now participation is steadily increasing.”
For more information, visit cceschoharie-otsego.org.
