According to local instructors and students, line dancing is back in the limelight.
“Line dancing is a popular genre performed by a group of people and is a choreographed dance made of a repeated sequence of steps,” countrydancingtonight.com says. “Line dancing has its roots in cultural folk dances, but … developed into its modern form in the U.S. in the 1970s and 1980s. Line dancing became incredibly popular and widespread in the 1990s. Line dancing … was primarily danced to country music, but now embraces many music genres.”
Some of the genre’s earlier popularity, dancepoise.com says, coincided with the “settlement movement,” which brought to America dance forms “from different countries and regions of the world” in the late 19th century. Favorite line dances having emerged from the movement, the site says, include the Collier’s Daughter, the Electric Slide, Boot Scootin’ Boogie, Cotton-Eyed Joe and Tush Push.
Afton resident and instructor Mindy Mills has been line dancing for 30 years.
“Originally, I was going to a wedding and wanted to learn how to do ‘Achy, Breaky Heart,’” she said. “So, I went to a line-dance class in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania and I’d been dancing for like three months when I’d finally learned ‘Achy, Breaky,’ then there was a lady at the Afton River Club and I went to her class. She asked me if I would take over her class while she went on vacation … and I had no idea what I was doing, but I did it, and that instructor never came back, so I inherited her class.”
Longtime dancer and Mount Upton resident Angela Beers said learning to line dance brought personal and professional fulfillment.
“As a child, I danced for about 13 years competitively, in all different genres, but as I got older, I realized, I can’t really do this anymore,” she said. “I’d … found a group of line dancers out of the Binghamton area, called Crew Country Line Dancers, and I started from there and stuck with it. I enjoyed it and knew I would someday like to be able to teach my own classes.”
Beers said that she’s been line dancing for about eight years and teaching for two.
Sources said the resurgence they’re seeing follows fluctuations in the genre’s popularity.
“There’s just so many classes all over,” Mills, 68, said. “I started teaching at the Deposit school and the Masonville school, in the gym, and eventually ended up in Sidney. Right now, I am at the American Legion in Sidney on Wednesday nights … and the Community Cultural Center in Sidney asked me a while ago if I would teach there, so I ended up going there.
“There was a time, about 20 years ago, where we thought line dancing was dying,” she continued. “Then, suddenly, there were many classes popping up and it was wonderful. I was going to workshops to learn more and there were more dances to teach to my classes. It was like a boom, and it just started escalating again. I thought I was about ready to retire from teaching … and I decided, some of those American Legion people have been with me for all 30 years, and I was having all these new people come to that Wednesday night class that had never danced and I wanted to spend more time teaching them the basic steps, so I said, ‘OK, I’m going to start a beginner class.’ I couldn’t believe I was going to do that, but I’m so glad I did.”
“I would say it is definitely gaining (popularity), because there’s different types of line dancing and there’s different styles,” Beers, 27, said. “There’s the old-school way and the new-school way and … I typically teach based on what my classes are. My Tuesday class likes a lot of the older songs, so I stick to older-style dances, but my Thursday is higher energy and they’re watching videos on TikTok and saying, ‘Hey, can we do these dances?’ and I say, ‘of course,’ so I learn the dances and teach it.
“And I feel like it’s going to get more and more popular,” she continued. “The pandemic really got people out. and more people have a lot of local country and classic singers around here, and it’s nice to collaborate with them. At The Pines (at Covered Bridge Gardens in Unadilla), they have music and line dancing and two-steppers that come, so I think it’s going to grow from here.”
Mills and Beers said, with increased interest, the scope of line dancing is broadening.
“Everybody thinks of line dancing differently,” Beers said. “I think of it as a group of people dancing and moving in lines, but it’s anything from a small set of counts to a large set, all dancing together, and I feel like it’s more of a way to express yourself. I try to kind of cater to whatever my clientele is.”
“There are people all over that choreograph these dances, and they submit them on websites or YouTube, and that’s where I get them,” Mills said. “Some are very well-known … and new dances are being choreographed daily, all over the world. So, someplace, everybody is dancing the same dance.”
And line dancing, Mills said, is especially accessible.
“You can actually dance without having a partner, which is the number one thing,” she said. “It’s everybody learning the steps and doing them all at the same time to certain music. Most of the dances are an eight-count beat, and some are waltzes. We practice one wall, two walls, sometimes four, but we will practice very step of eight on each wall, then we put all those steps together because, once you do those first 32 counts, you’ve got to start all over again. I put the music on when I feel they’re comfortable with it, and I usually start out with something slow. Anybody can do it; the best place for a brand-new dancer to come and learn is my Thursday night class, because that’s where you’ll learn the basics. I’ve had so many people that have never danced, and they might fumble and stumble, but they’re laughing and clapping and … eventually, they get the steps down.
“It’s a great way to exercise,” Mills continued. “People love the exercise, and they want to socialize and they want to get out. In my classes, in particular, they’ve formed many, many groups of good friends and I’ve gotten a lot of friends through that, too. When I was learning how to dance — and I think these people are the same way — you come to forget if you had a bad day. When they come to dance class, they’re concentrating on the steps and what I’m saying, and they’ve got that for two hours and I think that’s a wonderful relief for a lot of people. It’s so fun; people love it and get addicted to it. I am.”
“TikTok has had a big influence, and social media in general, with the younger groups and even the older generation, but I would say the older generation uses it more as exercise,” Beers said. “They maybe don’t go to the gym or can’t do high-impact workouts, and like the idea of continuous movement for two hours that doesn’t involve high impact.
“There are so many different ways to move,” she continued. “My philosophy is, I teach to the step sheet and the way the choreographer originally created the dance, and if I see people are struggling, I modify; I read the room.”
Students, too, said they appreciate all that line dancing offers.
“It’s just friends and it’s great exercise and I enjoy dancing,” Tina Fritts, a Chenango Bridge resident and 30-year student of Mills’, said. “You make great friendships; we’re a dance family. Your loyalty stays with a certain group, and you do other things outside of this, which makes it extra special. (Mills) has had a steady group; some go and some stay, but the core people are pretty much the same.”
Afton resident Robin Felldin has also danced with Mills for roughly 30 years.
“It was a beginner line-dancing class in Afton, that’s how it all began,” she said. “It’s Mindy’s personality (that kept me doing it), and the exercise and everybody here. It’s just this group of people and we love each other. It’s a nice group. At different times, we thought it would die out, but then it would come back stronger. I think Mindy helps with that, because she keeps starting new groups for beginners.”
Melinda Beers, Beers’ mother and student, said that sense of fellowship, and her daughter’s interest, drew her in, too.
“I have always followed her dancing, so when she saw this opportunity, I said, ‘I’m game.’ and just being able to do it live is great,” she said. “It’s a really great experience and it’s getting out of the house, the exercise and meeting new people. I’m helping her out and it’s the challenge of learning something new every week.”
The genre’s adaptability, Mills and Beers said, fosters varied dancer demographics.
“They come from as far as Binghamton, Harpursville, Afton, Sidney, Bainbridge and Unadilla, all the way up to Oneonta, and I even have a group that comes from Norwich,” Mills said. “The majority of people are seniors in both my classes, and that didn’t used to be (the case) … but we all grew old together. But I still get new, young people and they try it and love it and try to keep up with the old people. So, it’s a mix. I had a 15-year-old boy come and he loved it, but … one of my best students is 80 years old and, boy, is he a good dancer. So, it goes for all ages.”
“I teach also at Roadhouse 23 in Oneonta, so I’m anywhere from Oneonta to the Sidney-Unadilla area,” Beers said. “At The Pines, it’s a biweekly class, and the Thursday class at Roadhouse is a weekly class. It is definitely mostly female, but we do have some men that join. Honestly, it’s a mix of people, from in their 20s to in their 60s or 70s, just depending on the class. Sometimes, people will bring their kids and I try to have them be kid-friendly. I have a kid and want other people to be able to come and enjoy with their kid, too.”
That enjoyment, Beers said, is what keeps her coming back.
“It’s seeing people learning a dance and getting all excited,” she said. “It’s (students) doing their happy dance when they’ve learned it or when they request a dance that’s more difficult and you see the joy on their face. It makes me happy, because I feel like I’ve succeeded in their goal, to learn a dance, and they’re able to do that and anticipate coming back and telling their friends about it and laughing and smiling.”
Mills’ classes take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., every Wednesday at the Sidney American Legion, and from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Sidney Community Cultural Center. For mor information, find “Line Dancing with Mindy (Winans) Mills” on Facebook.
To find dates and times for Beers’ classes, find “Dancing with Ang” on Facebook or visit aaronsateam.com/dancingwithang.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.