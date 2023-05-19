Baseball great Cal Ripken, Jr. said, “You could be a kid for as long as you want when you play baseball,” and area Little League clubs are proving the sport’s staying power starts young.
According to littleleague.org, as early as the 1880s, leagues were formed for pre-teen children in New York, though “they were affiliated with adult ‘club’ teams and did not flourish.”
“In the 1920s, the American Legion formed a baseball program for teenage boys that exists today,” the site says. “American schools also started baseball programs. But there was still a void for pre-teen boys who wanted to play in organized games.”
It wasn’t until 1938, the site says, when Carl Stotz “hit upon the idea for an organized baseball league for the boys of his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania,” that the Little League ball got rolling. In 1939, Stotz formed a board and developed the name, hoping to “provide a wholesome program of baseball for the boys of Williamsport … to teach them the ideals of sportsmanship, fair play and teamwork.” The first Little League game was played June 6, 1939 and, today, Little League Baseball “has become the world’s largest organized youth sports program … (with) nearly 200,000 teams in all 50 U.S. states and more than 80 countries.”
Locally, coaches and program organizers said, the goals of Little League endure.
Kaleigh Barber, secretary of the eight-member Unadilla Youth Sports Association Board and past Unadilla Little League coach, said this marks her fourth year involved. Barber, whose two young sons play, said the program is open to children from pre-K through sixth grade, in and out of the district. Unadilla Little League added pre-K enrollment this year, she said, after the district introduced universal pre-K.
“They learn how to play as a team with other children, they get the fundamentals, we hope to teach them the love of the sport and I believe everyone that is coaching has a history of playing,” she said. “I think we offer quite a bit. We have a really great program. We try to do a lot for the kids — the opening ceremony we try to turn into a really huge event for everybody, and we try to include the families in the opening ceremony, so it’s not just a player thing, and we walk in the (Unadilla) Flag Day parade and we usually do some sort of closing thing. We just have really great coaches and really great members, so we’ve been very lucky.”
Sidney coach Vince Spruill said he, too, sees his program’s benefits. Spruill, who coaches one of Sidney’s two third- and fourth-grade boys’ teams, is in his second year. The village-run program, he said, has roughly 250 players and seven tee-ball teams and “four or five softball and five or six baseball” teams.
“It is a lot of fun,” he said. “As someone who has played in high school and college, you get competitive, but you’ve got to remember, you’re here to help the kids and you’ve got to keep encouraging them and showing them there’s always the next one, and that’s the biggest takeaway. And it’s things to do; there’s not much to do in this whole area … and baseball is a good time of year. The weather is nice, there’s not much going on school-wise with programming, so everyone wants to be outside and it’s something to do: you see your friends for a couple more hours a day and families get together and they enjoy it, as well.”
“It’s a time for them to get together to learn to love the game,” Lexy Ellis, first-year coach of Sidney’s second third- and fourth-grade boys’ team, said. “They show good sportsmanship, they cheer their teammates on and they have back-to-back practices, so they can see the next level or tee-ball and see where they came from. Overall, they have good camaraderie, they work well together and it shows them how to be part of a team.”
While Little Leaguers play in May and June, sources said, program planning exceeds time on the field.
“In March, we usually have our first meeting to start planning dates of when things need to be done — when registration will open, if we’re changing prices, picking dates for the opening ceremony, any fundraising we’re going to be doing,” Barber said. “We take a little bit of a break, but we’re always in contact with things.”
“The rec director reached out to us in March, shortly after signups, to make sure we had coaches in line, and then we had some meetings and there’s a background check to go through to be a coach,” Ellis said. “You have to get together to make sure you have all the game balls and understand the rules and have all the kids’ forms for allergies or medical issues. You have to get your baseball helmets and all of that every time there is a game, and you have to put the bases in, pull the plugs, rake the field.
“It’s a lot of organization and reaching out to coaches and getting the game schedule worked out,” she continued. “(Sidney Recreation Director) Brett French puts in a lot of time and effort and has kids that play … so he’s invested in this, and that does help, when you have a rec director with ties to the community and who understands from a parent point of view.”
“Everyone is a volunteer, besides our rec director, and that’s the biggest thing — stepping up to coach or assistant coach, and having enough places to play, finding enough practice time and having equal time, especially when we have games, because games take priority,” Spruill said. “So, it’s finding space, making things run and having parents step up and want to take the time — 10 to 12 hours a week to coach, organize practices and manage kids and parents.”
Sources said fiscal program backing varies.
“For the rec sports, I haven’t paid anything; everything for us is free,” Ellis said, noting that her children also participate in village soccer and basketball. “We do not have any fundraisers for baseball. For baseball, we don’t open the concessions stand, we have sponsors that donate, and they get the T-shirts for the team. We reach out and … the sponsors we get pay for most of it. The (Sidney Federal) Credit Union, they’re a sponsor and I work at the credit union. JM Electrical Contracting is who sponsors my son’s team, so it is all local businesses and most of these people have ties to the community. We all want to see the program be successful, so I think that’s why we put in the time and effort.”
“We have the sponsors … and there is a budget that comes from the village,” Spruill said.
“There is just a registration fee, and this year we did online registration and we did $20 for the first child and $5 off (after that),” Barber said. “We get the Community Foundation of Unadilla grant, usually every year, so that’s a constant, but there are new ones we’re looking into applying for.
“We now do a golf tournament every year, and this will be our second year doing that,” she continued, saying that the tournament will take place June 11 at Sundown Golf & Country Club, benefiting all UYSA sports — baseball, softball, tee-ball, cheer, football and basketball. For more information, visit unategoyouthsports.com. “We’re doing a blanket fundraiser — usually we do an apparel, but that’s (part of) almost every sport, so we’re trying blankets — and we do a bottle drive and that’s usually a pretty good one for us. Last year, we did Krispy Kreme, and that was great, but running our concession stand is our main source of money and we try to do a pretty big concession stand.”
Funds raised, Barber said, benefit several aspects of the program.
“It’s kind of whatever we bring in,” she said. “Last year, we probably did the best we’ve ever done, so this year we were able to replace a lot of things. We got all new tees, we bought new bags because the bags for equipment were like 20 years old, we got another pitching machine and we bought a popcorn maker, so we were able to do a lot more this year. We had never done (Krispy Kreme), and last year was the first golf tournament and that brought in a lot of funds … so it was adding those two fundraisers, and we had the first opening ceremony (last year). They hadn’t been doing them, but we realized that, to give these kids what they need and give them great memories and a beautiful venue to play, we had to start fundraising.”
Time spent fielding fundraisers and scheduling, sources said, is paying off in increased participation.
“Adding pre-K to Little League increased our numbers largely,” Barber said, noting online registration of 141. “We had a really good turnout and numbers were up. And enrollment increased because we have a huge softball turnout this year, which is nice, because some other places don’t offer softball. It is held in Unadilla, but we allow anyone in-district as well as Franklin kids and kids who do not have a program in their town … so a lot of girls have come to Unadilla just to play softball. And most of these kids are with us from age 4 to 11.”
Ellis and Spruill, too, said rosters are expanding.
“There were two third- and fourth- grade teams (this year), and each had 16,” Ellis said. “Tee-ball had a significantly larger number … so it’s more than there had been. I coach because my son plays on the team, and he has played before, and I do think this year is bigger. I don’t know if it’s new kids to the area, but there are kids on the team I’m not familiar with and I did grow up here.”
“It’s increased from the last two years,” Spruill said. “Most of the kids in the community are in the age range where they can start playing … and tee-ball has seen the biggest growth.”
National reports, too, suggest the future of America’s favorite pastime is bright.
“After the number of participating teams dropped 7% from 2020 to 2021, mostly because of COVID-19, (Little League) saw a 17% rebound this season,” a 2022 ESPN article states. “Little League’s baseball and softball programs now reach approximately 2 million children.”
Last year also marked the first full-scale post-pandemic Little League World Series, the site says, and “youth baseball participation in the U.S. was steadily increasing pre-pandemic, according to annual surveys from 2013 to 2018.”
This year’s Little League World Series will take place Aug. 16 through 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.