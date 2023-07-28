Area lifeguards are making a splash with kids.
At the Greater Plains pool at 51 West End Ave. in Oneonta, kids from infancy through middle school receive lessons each year from the pool’s roughly 15 lifeguards, many of whom received lessons there themselves and have been with the pool for years.
Caitlin Cook-Wightman, pool director, has been in her position for eight years, though lifeguarded for decades.
“I used to lifeguard (at Greater Plains) growing up,” she said. “I started at 15 — that’s when you can start — and started out being a sub getting a couple hours here and there and worked my way up to full time.”
Cook-Wightman said she begins planning the pool season, which matches the start and end of the academic year, in February.
“I reach out to the lifeguards that have been working for me and say, ‘OK, who’s coming back?’ and the nice thing about where we work is, the kids come back year after year,” she said. “My top lifeguards — I have two heads and two assistant heads and a head of lessons, so four top lifeguards — have been there also since they were 15. I’m pretty lucky they come back year after year, because then it’s a nice easy flow.
“Once February is through, it’s ‘Who needs to be recertified or needs CPR?’” Cook-Wightman continued. “Every year, a lifeguard needs to be certified in CPR and every other year, recertified in lifeguard certification, so they can stay up to date. Then it’s a matter of finding where those recerts are going on.”
And, at Greater Plains, Cook-Wightman said, all lifeguards perform lessons as well as guard duties.
“Every pool works differently,” she said. “At Wilber, they have certified lifeguards that do lessons; my personal guards have to do both, because I need them. I have 15 lifeguards working for me, partially because of laws and rules that they can only work eight hours, and lessons happen from 9:30 to 12, then the pool is open from 12 to 7:30, so they can’t work that full day. I started having everyone work lessons, then I have two shifts from 12 to 3 and 3 to 7:30, but it’s all hands on deck. I usually have 10 (guards) doing lessons at a time.
“There is something called WSI — water safety instruction — and I took that when I was younger,” Cook-Wightman continued. “The head of my lessons has that as well, but the other lifeguards do not, but it’s a hands-on learning experience.”
A “nice little perk” of lifeguarding at Greater Plains, Cook-Wightman said, is that guards’ recertification fees are covered.
“Kids pay for their initial certification, which is $250 to $300, then once they’re ready to recertify, the town pays for that,” she said. “Not all pools do this.”
Sources said lessons, too, are free.
“The other thing our town does is our lessons are free — five weeks, every single day, Monday through Friday, and that just doesn’t happen anywhere,” Cook-Wightman said. “Usually, it’s once a week, and that’s hard to teach a kid when they’re not in the water every day. It’s amazing to see all the babies crying the first day and, by the second week, they’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t so bad,’ because it’s all about exposure to the water.”
And lessons, Cook-Wightman said, are perennially popular.
“It’s always the same; all of our lessons are always full,” she said. “Most of our lessons are 12 kids to a class and … our biggest group is our Level 3, and that’s about 10 years old.”
Groups of 7-, 8- and 9-year-olds, Cook-Wightman said, represent the pools’ largest student demographic, followed by kids ages 4, 5 and 6.
Oneonta parent Maggie Ballard said she appreciates all the pool provides.
“My oldest is 5 and has been doing it since she was eight months,” she said. “It’s close, we love the staff and it’s free. (My kids) feel comfortable in the pool and they’re learning skills and they want to come back every day.”
Oneonta resident Avery Morse, 17, is in her second year lifeguarding at Greater Plains.
“I do four classes a day, and I have a Level 4, which is older kids, maybe middle school age, and a Level 2, which is second and first grade,” she said. “We do infants; if the parents are comfortable with getting them in the water, we’ll take them. We added an IPAP (Infant Preschool Aquatic Program) class (because of demand), so we’re very flexible.
“I think it’s just a great pool to be at,” Morse continued. “We have toys here and we’re very chill, but we’re also safe; we’re not too strict … but we’re preventative enough where we never have serious incidents, which I think is really important. We have a pretty good community, and that kind of keeps our pool open. Everyone that comes here, comes back; I’ve never had people that don’t come back. I love, love the community here, and we have regulars that come almost every day. That’s why I’m here: the kids and the people that come.”
Cook-Wightman and Madison Miller, head of lessons and a 10-year lifeguard at Greater Plains, said that sense of community and camaraderie help keep things afloat.
“The lifeguards are awesome and they’re working with (the kids) every single day,” Cook-Wightman said. “It’s ‘Fun Fridays’ on Fridays, so the lifeguards are in there and just playing around, and we do a swim show … which we brought back after two years, so kids can show off what they’ve been learning.
“When I put out my advertisement, it’s two days of lesson signups: town residents on Day 1 and whatever residents on Day 2,” she continued. “So, we definitely have people from surrounding areas, but it really is mostly Oneonta, and the demographics are all over the place. It really is a neighborhood pool, so that’s the nice thing. There are kids that, because I lifeguarded here when I was 15, are parents now that are like, ‘I remember you’ and they were the pool rats, there every day.”
“I grew up coming to this pool every single day, and it’s just a really fun place to work with a lot of great people every year coming back,” Miller echoed. “And I’m a teacher, so I can come back and work in the summer. There has been a lifeguard shortage, but we’re very lucky that we have 15 or 16, and a lot of them have grown up coming to this pool and gone through swimming lessons, so that’s really cool to see.”
Though unimpacted by such a shortage, Cook-Wightman said, managing the Greater Plains pool is not without challenges.
“Our particular pool is aging, and one tough thing is our kiddie pool has not been open for several years, because it leaks and … we couldn’t get the chemicals to stay in there,” she said. “And having to work around everyone’s schedules; kids want to go on vacation or they’re playing a sport and they want to be able to play and work, but that’s made it more difficult, trying to factor everyone’s everything, so scheduling is tough.
“Another issue is 18-year-olds,” Cook-Wightman continued. “I have to have an 18-year-old on duty at all times … and weekends can be tough; I have a lot of 15- and 16-year-olds, but I need more 18-year-olds.”
“I know Caitlin does a great job managing this place and I know it’s very stressful and a lot of stuff falls on her plate,” Morse said. “And we’ve had some chemical issues treating the water; that has been a challenge, but we’re getting that figured out and we’ve definitely pushed through.”
The rewards of lifeguarding and swim instruction, sources said, far outweigh the challenges.
“It’s the proud parents that are standing at the side, watching kids jump in, and that kid that, for the first time, can let go and do passes from one lifeguard to the next, or go underwater,” Cook-Wightman said. “Some kids come absolutely petrified, and it’s watching the growth of that kid being like, ‘OK, I’m going to trust this lifeguard who’s with me, saying I promise I’m not going to let go of you.’”
“It’s been awesome, and the kids are awesome,” Miller said. “They’re very into it and they work really hard, every day, and teaching swimming lessons is still so much fun after all these years. And it’s great that it’s consistent — lessons are every day at the same time, five days a week for five weeks — because that really allows them a good chance to improve and work at it, and they’re free, which is so amazing, because it’s a skill everyone should have access to. It’s fun to see a kid on the first day and last day and how they’ve progressed. It’s such an important skill to learn, and it feels good to help these kids learn how to do this.”
