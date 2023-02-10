The beverage world is experiencing a bourbon boom.
According to a 2022 trulyexperiences.com article, “The U.S. whiskey market has seen rocketing sales in the past decade, with bourbon production alone growing by more than 150%, and the number of craft distilleries over the period more than quintupling.” Export of American whiskey, the site says, has also grown, with “demand for American whiskey … topping $1 billion for the first time since 2013.” Domestic sales at the time, it states, “topped $2.4 billion.”
Bourbon, a variant of whiskey, “must be produced in the United States (and have) a mash bill (of) … at least 51% corn,” according to barrellbourbon.com. “It must be distilled to no higher than 160 proof (and) the fresh spirit must be diluted to no higher than 125 proof before it is transferred into new, charred oak casks. There’s no required age statement to be called bourbon.” And, though named for a French dynasty, trulyexperiences.com says, bourbon has “been distilled in the Kentucky region since European settlers first colonized the area.” “About 95% of the industry’s volume comes from the Bluegrass State,” barrellbourbon.com states, where brands such as Jim Beam, Wild Turkey and Buffalo Trace are produced.
Locally, the Western Catskills Sauce Society began mid-summer 2022 as a way for bourbon buffs to share their passion.
“Originally, at home, I would buy stuff and it would be pretty expensive — $200 or $300 a bottle — and, for me to not like something and spend that much on one sip, it wasn’t a good thing,” group founder and Sidney resident Rich Lomnicki said. “I’d end up using it in a mixed drink or a cocktail, so I was thinking of other ways to do it and get more exposure. Doing it like this, we all chip in $20, and sometimes we get an $80 bottle, sometimes $200. We (meet) every other month, (and began meeting) about eight months ago.
“Everyone has different knowledge on this,” he continued, “so we’re always learning more and always reading books based on food and alcohol. It’s a learning process. I distilled years ago with a little two-gallon stovetop (setup), and I do make my own beer, wine and hard cider.”
The group has about six steady members from the tri-town area, Lomnicki said, with a cap of 12.
“It came from all of us talking about whiskey in the coffee shop,” Jesse Wakeman, co-owner of Wakeman Coffee in Sidney, said. “We’d say we wanted to try different kinds of bourbons and whiskey, and bottles can be thousands of dollars, so this was a way to pool money and try stuff and justify buying it.”
Lomnicki said many of the group’s purchases happen locally.
“A problem we came up with is trying to find bourbons that were rare, and that’s where (JR Bogert, owner of B&W Wine and Liquors) came in,” he said. “He has a great selection in Bainbridge, and we don’t have to travel across New York state looking. The first couple of times, (group selection) was on (Bogert’s) recommendation, and it depends on supply and what we can find.”
Choosing a bourbon, sources said, is subjective.
“With the lower-end stuff, I can taste more in them — the flavor — than before,” group member and Sidney resident Sean Marcellus said. “Now that I have tasted the better things, my palette has come up. You can taste the barrel it was aged in.”
“It’s very broad,” Lomnicki said. “I can taste vanilla, tobacco … and (with brands such as Jefferson’s), they tell you the climate the ship was in, so you know how the barrel contracted, and puffing in and out gets the flavors out of that barrel differently. Each bottle they sell, they tell you the voyage on a piece of paper.”
“Everybody’s palette is different,” member and Wakeman Coffee co-owner Sage McKinley said. “Even if you put ice in it, it changes the flavor … and a drop of water can change the molecules.”
Lomnicki said that adding things such limestone water from Kentucky for bourbon, or water from Scotland for Scotch also modifies the flavor profile.
Sources attributed bourbon’s rising favor to several factors.
“The popularity of bourbon really took off maybe a decade ago,” Bogert said. “When we opened up the liquor store seven years ago, one of my close competitors knew scotch better than anybody I know and I knew almost nothing about Scotch, so bourbon was an extremely popular liquor I felt like I could try and highlight and become a specialty store for. All bourbons are whiskey, but not all whiskeys are bourbon. I’ve learned a lot over the years … and, store-wise, it’s worked out really well; we have people that travel hundreds of miles looking for just the selection we have.
“Bourbon used to be the cheap alcohol that everybody sort of looked down on … and I feel like Maker’s Mark, through creative marketing, moved it up on the scale, and Buffalo Trace Distillery really skyrocketed things,” he continued. “Then Pappy Van Winkle — that’s like the unicorn that everybody out there is trying to find. If anybody tries to find one at retail price it’s between $600 and $2,000, depending on which one you’re able to find. It depends on how long the bourbon is aged; aging is everything. Because of the aging of it, it’s a supply and demand thing. Picture you had to wait 12 years to deliver a thing to the market; you don’t know if there’s going to be a marketplace for it in 12 years, so you might be making it now and nobody wants to buy it in 10 or 15 years, which as far as an industry goes is intimidating and it takes a huge leap of faith. (Distillers) didn’t know the market was going to blow up.”
“Jesse (Wakeman) and I got into it during COVID, just as another hobby, and people picked up a lot of hobbies,” McKinley said. “If you want to dive down a rabbit hole, this is the hobby you want. and there’s certain whiskeys that, years ago, weren’t as expensive or as popular that have blown up.”
“Some of it has to do with documentaries,” Lomnicki said, referencing “Heist” on Netflix, which details “Pappygate,” the theft of roughly half a million dollars’ worth of Pappy Van Winkle by an industry insider. “Or a distiller might have died or retired, and that makes it popular and there’s a big rush to get it; that’s the case with Elmer T. Lee.”
And while a 2018 cnbc.com article suggests that popularity surged among millennials, Western Catskill Sauce Society members said bourbon-loving demographics are broad.
“There’s a growing appreciation for (bourbon) among millennials, as opposed to beer and some other stuff,” Michter’s Distillery president Joseph Magliocco said in the CNBC article. “A lot of it is really cocktail culture. Younger people in their … 20s and 30s are really into cocktails and mixology. Mixologists have done a great job. and now, with social media, it’s really spreading around the world.”
“I think it’s one of the most popular liquors right now in the country,” Lomnicki, 49, said. “And we’re from all walks of life, all born in different areas. I’m a machinist at Amphenol, Sage and Jesse are business owners.”
“My background is in computer security and, as a hobby, I started breweries and I’m starting a brewery in Bainbridge,” Bainbridge resident and group member Randy Janinda said. “Most of my stuff I get from JR and I, too, read a ton of books for science and flavor components. I have friends in Florida that do (this), and they go so far as buying barrels and they take trips to select it.”
“I don’t know a lot about this, and I joined and am excited to be here to try different things and learn from people that know a lot more than me,” Virgil Briggs, of Sidney, said. “I enjoy drinking whiskey, but didn’t know anything about it, so it’s nice to be around people that do.”
Though Kentucky remains America’s bourbon hub, sources said, distilleries are rising correlative to interest.
“In all my travels (around New York state), there are distilleries everywhere,” Lomnicki said.
“A lot of breweries are starting to become distilleries in states that allow that,” Janinda said.
“In Indiana, there are breweries and distilleries almost everywhere,” Marcellus said. “If you talk to any traditional bar owner, you’ll find they’re now looking at breweries and distilleries asking how to bring some of that in, and the clientele is changing.”
“In the Finger Lakes, where everyone used to do wine tours, now we have breweries and distilleries inside the wine locations, so the whole family is there,” Bogert said.
According to iloveny.com, “New York has the highest number of distilleries, (not limited to bourbon), in the nation.”
Lomnicki said group members plan to take several trips to regional distilleries.
For more information, request an invite to the Facebook group “Western Catskills Sauce Society.”
