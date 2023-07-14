Nearly 50 years ago, Oneonta resident Carol Mandigo set out with then-husband, John Potocnik, in a retrofitted bread van packed with puppets and a dream.
Together, the pair formed Catskill Puppet Theater, growing it from what Mandigo called a “lark” to an international and national touring company with an educational, inclusive approach.
“We started when we were both in school at Stony Brook University,” Mandigo said. “We bought an old bread truck for 350 bucks, and, during the summer, we … just took a whole bunch of people and traveled across the country. We would open the back of the bread truck up and do puppet shows, for free or handouts, wherever we stopped. We thought it was kind of a fun lark, but John wound up going into the Cooperstown Graduate Program and getting his master’s in American folk culture so, after he finished school, we just made some new puppets.
“We were in an old-timey band, performing a lot at night at places like the Black Oak Tavern, and decided to try to do something to supplement our music income during the day,” Mandigo continued. “So, we put together a (puppet) show and we were performing at the Oneonta Farmers’ Market when it was in the parking garage, and somebody saw us from the Suffolk County Fair in Long Island. They hired us for 18 days, and it was huge. We were performing at Gilbert Lake State Park that same summer and the head ranger called somebody from the New York State Fair and got us booked (there) for three weeks, and that was big money for us hippies back in the day. We thought, ‘Wow. This is a niche market, and it’s easier than booking music gigs and you have a lot of competition for that.’ So, we started mostly at county fairs, state fairs, outdoor music festivals. Summer was our big season, then we would go down to Florida and live on a home-built 44-foot catamaran and sail around and do performances on the street in Key West. It was fun.”
According to a 2014 Catskill Puppet Theater film by Oneonta-area filmmaker Joseph Stillman, the pair went full-time with puppets in 1978. Potocnik said, eventually, full-time work meant shifting venues.
“We started out going to fairs, and one of my notions was, we were bringing back old-time entertainment,” he said. “Puppets and marionette shows were from the time of the minstrels, and they would travel around and move on to the next show. Some of our first shows were on the streets and then we worked in county fairs … and we did that for years. It was hard, but that’s when we moved into theaters and lengthened our shows and made them more relevant for those places. We really performed in some of the largest libraries on the East Coast.
“I designed the scenery and the staging and lighting; the lighting was very simple, because we would perform everywhere from the Smithsonian and Guggenheim and on the street for disadvantaged kids in Harlem,” Potocnik continued. “So, we had this huge, weird audience that we needed to cater to, and it all seemed to work. I had to design stuff that was easy to set up and carry in, because it could be a fourth-floor Brooklyn school and everything had to be carried up — probably a ton or more — and moved, by us. They had to be designed to stand up to heavy winds … but light enough to set up on the fourth floor in an hour. Some sets we’re using today were built in the ‘80s, so there’s hundreds of miles on them.”
Mandigo said, while self-taught in puppetry, performance is part of her lineage.
“When I was first starting, I went to the SUCO library, and they had a whole bunch of books on puppetry: gigantic, over-sized full-color pictures on rice paper … right in the books,” she said. “I would go there and take out dozens of books — and I was the only one checking them out — and I just taught myself using the books, and ‘Puppeteers of America’ has a puppetry journal that gives you hints.
“The (puppets) are made out of a variety of materials; a lot of them are cast and some are carved wood, but I’ve been experimenting with a lot of different materials since the beginning,” Mandigo continued. “A lot of them now are sculpted foam, and we’re still using puppets I made 35 years ago. I grew up in Syracuse, but all my mother’s family is from Oneonta … and my ancestors were in vaudeville and my great-grandfather was a traveling minstrel and played banjo and traveled all over doing shows, so I guess the show-biz side of me comes from Oneonta.”
From its bread-truck beginnings, Mandigo said, Catskill Puppet Theater focused on imparting education while entertaining.
“The most consistent way to make a living — we had three kids to put through college — is to do school programs, so we’ve done a lot of cool venues, but the bulk of our work is school programs, because they’re open every day, all school year,” she said. “So, (the audience demographic) is K through six; we appeal to families and older people, as well, but try to focus on elementary. We’ve written dozens of shows, but right now, we have seven we can perform,” she said. “I’m always tempted to create a new show, but it’s a tremendous amount of work and we do a lot of workshops with kids. Occasionally, I’ll draw from a folk tale and … I’ve always loved the classical fairy tales that taught life lessons. We’ve tried not to be too trendy … and we’ve tried to avoid too much pop culture influence or being real cutesy and commercial. Even though it’s tempting, because I think you make more money that way … we’ve tried not to do that and keep it a classic, traditional company and not pander to anybody’s anything.
“As a result, the shows we wrote 40 years ago are still getting the same reaction they got 40 years ago, which is kind of unbelievable,” Mandigo continued. “In my mind, we’re still getting away with it, but people like them and I’m really glad. We haven’t promoted or done any marketing since the early 1990s; we haven’t updated our website or reprinted our brochure, and we don’t even have an email on our brochure, because those things didn’t exist then, but we’re still getting calls, which is amazing.”
Potocnik credited “perseverance” and “attention to detail” with ensuring such longevity.
“We worked really hard in the beginning,” he said. “It was the movement and … it was all self-taught and stuff we learned through experience, and it was a cut above. Carol’s really responsible for story and the sculptural ability. Our shows were for children and family audiences, but oftentimes had double layers of humor, because you don’t want people getting bored, so I think that’s the art of it, and the diversity of our stuff. Ninety-five percent of our stuff was original; we wrote it, and people liked it … and I can’t say what a pleasure and honor it was.”
That diversity, Mandigo and Potocnik said, was inherent from the start. A standout commission, Mandigo said, was Young Audiences of New Jersey asking Catskill Puppet Theater to develop a Holocaust curriculum to address hate crimes.
“Carol wrote the story lines and I studied Native American culture and folklore since I was a kid, so part of that interest leaked out,” he said. “It wasn’t intentional, it was just we wanted to diversify the number of voices we could do and the different colors we could make the puppets. It wasn’t in a contrived way; they were just part of the story.”
“I’ve always loved other cultures and John loves Native American culture,” she said. “We always gravitated toward Native American things, and I grew up where Hiawatha was. There are people’s stories that haven’t specifically been told, and we, as a couple, became fascinated with other people’s stories. Because we’re not acting them ourselves, we can do various cultures. One of our shows is about the Chinese coming to the California Gold Rush; we try to make it fun — it’s not like we’re trying to pound a message into people’s heads — but I think people ought to know, especially right now, that we have a really bad history of discriminating against the Chinese.
“In a way, that’s given us an in with people we wouldn’t ordinarily have, and that’s really great,” Mandigo continued. “The Onondaga elders were the first to see our Hiawatha show, then we had the opportunity to give workshops and performances and the Onondaga brought us in for about 15 years. We even got asked by the Smithsonian to come down and perform for African American Month; we couldn’t be less African American, but (one of) our shows is an Ethiopian folktale, so we got to meet all these Ethiopian people and it was so cool. We go down into some of the worst places in New York City or the Ninth Ward of New Orleans … or schools where everyone in the school speaks Spanish, and that’s what I love; there’s no other reason we’d get to be there and accepted, but the kids come up and hold your hand and say, ‘Oh, can I help you?’ Audiences are so wonderful, in some of the most deprived schools. It’s going in when there’s a lot of autistic kids in the audience and the teachers come up and say ‘That’s the most excited I’ve seen him’ … or having Holocaust survivors tell you to keep doing it and that they liked your show. That’s what keeps you doing it.”
Mandigo said she’s hopeful to see Catskill Puppet Theater’s legacy continue, while paring down her involvement.
“At our height, we had three units out on the road, and we were on the road 250 days a year,” she said. “One year, we put 80,000 miles on our personal vehicle. We had a team of people helping prep for workshops and we worked with puppeteers from Russia and Scotland, but John and I got a divorce a couple years ago and now it’s me and (puppeteer) Dennis Walrath; he and I do everything — workshops and performances, so we just simplified.
“During Covid, we went down to about 50 days a year, but we’re heading back up to 100 days a year, which is about all I want to do at this point,” Mandigo continued. “I would love to find the person that wants to take the ball and run with it, but both John and I are too old. Our show is big; it’s like 2,000 pounds of equipment that somebody has got to carry up and down stairs, in the heat or rain. Our average drive is about three hours; we’re in New Jersey a lot, we are in the Philadelphia area a lot, we tour out in Arizona for a couple weeks every year. We’re trying to become more local – local to New York State and Massachusetts – but over the years, we’ve developed this far-ranging list of clients. If I can find someone who wants to learn and take it over, I would be thrilled.”
For more information, find “Catskill Puppet Theater” on Facebook or visit catskillpuppettheater.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.