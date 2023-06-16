Though children may be championing the school year’s close, for many parents, summer means not only working, but working to keep kids occupied. Sources said local and regional summer camps are expanding offerings alongside increasing need, though gaps remain.
According to a 2021 New York Times article, rising need coincided with parents’ post-pandemic desires to get kids off screens.
“The pandemic wreaked havoc on summer camps (in 2020), as they struggled to navigate conflicting guidance on how to keep campers safe,” the article says. “Most parents concluded that the only way to keep their children safe was to keep them at home. But, (in 2021), many parents (saw summer camp) as an antidote to a schoolyear when their children (were) socially isolated and glued to a computer screen much of the day.”
A May 2022 CNN article suggests, too, that the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in boosting interest, as well as prices, around summer camps for kids.
“Some 26 million children nationwide are expected to be enrolled in camps this year,” it says. In the article, Tom Rosenberg, CEO of the American Camp Association, a nonprofit organization representing the summer camp industry, says: “Demand is extremely strong for camps, as parents are desperate for their kids to be out in nature with their peers and away from tech devices.” Correlative to that, he says, camp fees were expected to “jump 10% to 15%” that year.
“Some of this is demand-driven,” the article says. “The summer camp industry, made up of over 15,000 camps, was already running at full capacity heading into the pandemic. In 2020, 82% of overnight camps and 60% of day camps didn’t operate at all. The loss of business forced some camps to shut down. Demand is outstripping supply.”
Oneonta parent Emily Popek said she’s felt these factors, and others, impact what’s available locally. Popek has compiled and shared summer camp data with area parents and caregivers.
“I have a spreadsheet,” she said. “For the last two years, I’ve tried to put together a list of literally every summer recreation program in the Oneonta area that I can find. I did it just for myself, then last summer, I shared it on Facebook and several people were like, ‘That’s awesome, can I share it?’ This year, I made more of an effort and started really early, in January, because that’s the time of year I start thinking about, ‘What is my kid going to do this summer? What’s our summer going to look like and what programs are happening?’ (This year) I shared it to an “Oneonta for Kids” Facebook group because I saw it was really growing and thought people could use it.”
Popek said, while post-pandemic elements have impacted summer programming, shifts locally predate the pandemic.
“There are a couple factors,” she said. “One is that there used to be more municipal recreational opportunities in the region. I found a report from 2006, and it listed all summer rec programs in Otsego County, and there were a lot. I don’t know all the reasons why that may have changed, but I suspect funding — there have been some really tight years at the town and county levels — and staffing. Everyone is struggling to hire right now, and has been since the pandemic, but I know need has not gone down.
“There’s close to 800 students educated by Oneonta schools in grades K through 12,” Popek continued. “That’s a lot of kids, and about 40% of those qualify for free and reduced lunch, so that gives us some level of income information for those families … so, it’s not unreasonable for me to think a good chunk of those kids could use some care and recreational opportunities over the summer. If you look at what you can access in the city of Oneonta over the summer, the list is pretty short, and the capacity of some of those programs is pretty small.”
Finding programming to fit families’ needs, Popek said, can also be tricky.
“There are not many things where your school-aged kid can be cared for affordably throughout the workday and that’s the need I see people struggling with,” she said. “I don’t know if more people need care or people need different care, but I’m very tapped in to the group of Oneonta parents who are like, ‘What on earth am I going to do with my kids all summer?’ They’re looking down the barrel of summer and a lot of weeks, and sometimes filling them the way you need to can be challenging. I’ve heard a lot of people reminiscence about the school-age program Bugby used to run for kids; they did a ton of stuff with kids, and it was a great program, so I think it’s been missed because it was so comprehensive. They accepted the child care subsidy and they fed kids, and that’s not the same thing as sending your kid to play soccer for two hours for an afternoon. There are lots of places you could send your kid for a couple hours. (Parents) are patching (programming) together.
“The biggest change this year, is the Boys and Girls Club stepped up and is offering programming every day, all summer long, and it’s free to all members,” Popek continued. “They serve lunch, so that’s incredible, and their capacity is pretty enormous. They can take as many as 180 kids a day, and that’s a night-and-day difference from last year, so I really commend the Boys and Girls Club. I think they saw there was a need and worked really hard to launch that and people have responded, because those spots filled up really fast. Until the Boys and Girls Club popped up, there wasn’t a place (in Oneonta) where you could know you were going to send your child for the summer.”
In Delaware County, 4-H Camp Shankitunk of Delhi is one of the region’s oldest summer camps, offering full-day and overnight options for boys and girls, 6 through 16. Corrine Rose Tompkins, a resource educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County and 4-H Camp Shankitunk administrator, said 2023 marks the camp’s 96th season.
“We’re a 4-H-based program, and kids don’t have to be in 4-H to come, but we do try to focus on positive youth development,” Tompkins said. “That’s something that kids always need. It’s a chance for them to de-connect, and we try to change with the times, but they come and de-connect and engage. I think our 4-H mission and our approach to positive youth development is what families like about our programming and what makes us us. We want that connection to nature and social-emotional development, and we do a lot of training with our staff.”
While Tompkins said Camp Shankitunk is still feeling the effects of the pandemic, she credited community support with keeping the 185-acre camp running.
“The community and their support have been a big part of our success … and that’s been a big part of our history and how we were able to stay open after 2020 and how we continue to grow and adapt,” she said, noting that Camp Shankitunk closed in 2020, but reopened in 2021. “We’re still coming back from COVID, but we expect to serve about 700 kids this summer, between day and overnight programming. In our peak, it was a little more; in 2019, we were in our peak … and we probably served closer to 800. The only reason we’re down this year is we’re choosing to have some flexibility with our cabins and still maintain some reduced capacity.”
Tompkins, too, said she’s seen interest increasing.
“The demand has definitely gone up,” she said. “Usually, it would be like June and things start to fill up … but all of our sessions are full, except for Week 4 for boys; everything else is waitlisted. I would say we were definitely ahead of the curve this year. We typically employ about 40 to 50 people in the summer, and we are still looking to hire some counselors … but we have been fortunate in that way. I feel like a lot of families, as a result of the pandemic, are wanting their kids to be out more in nature, so that could be part of it, but if kids have a positive experience and tell their friends, that could also be part of it.
“We definitely have a local audience, but we’re open to kids from anywhere and there is not a residency requirement, so we do have a pretty wide audience,” Tompkins continued. “We have a lot of scholarships for our Delaware County (attendees), but we serve kids from all over. (Demographics) are always kind of shifting and growing. As long as there’s kids to serve, hopefully we will be able to serve them.”
For more information on 4-H Camp Shankitunk, visit campshankitunk.org
In Cooperstown, resource.ME, a “private educational resource service business … (delivering) high-quality educational experiences to the Cooperstown and surrounding communities,” according to resourcemeny.org, has several summer camp opportunities, most with June 30 registration deadlines. Camps cover reading, art, textile arts, coding and robots and more. Visit resourcemeny.org for details.
Full-day camp for children from kindergarten through 12 years is being offered at Franklin Central School through Healthy Kids. Weekly themes will cover wildlife, performing arts, STEAM and more. Visithealthykidsprograms.com.
Oneonta World of Learning is offering drop-off slime camp Aug. 3 and 16 and a drop-off Girls Coding Day on June 19. Visitoneontaworldoflearning.org.
The Earlville Opera House, with Jenni’s Music and The Spot Dance Center, will host three sessions of youth musical theater camps. Find pricing and dates at spotdancecenter.com.
The Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne is hosting seven weeks of summer camps, designed for four age groups. Visit friendsofrogers.org/program/summer-adventure-camp for more information.
Otsego Area Rowing will host how-to camps for young rowers July 17 to 21 and Aug. 14 to 18. Camps are for kids 12 to 18, with funding available. Visit otsegoarearowing.org for details.
Hartwick College’s Children’s Day Camp for kids 6 through 10 will take place at the college’s Pine Lake Environmental Campus and focus on nature-based activities. Visit hartwick.edu/summercamps.
Beginning June 27, the Community Arts Network of Oneonta is offering drawing and painting summer programming for teens. Participants may attend one or all eight weeks. Visit canoneonta.org/summer-arts-program-teens. Additional CANO programming is available for younger attendees and will cover guitar basics, watercolor painting and drawing. Visit canoneonta.org.
Friends of the Upper Delaware River will host one-week fly-fishing sessions for kids 12 through 17 in June and August, with scholarships available. Campers’ lodging, meals and activities are facilitated by French Woods Sports & Arts Camp for Teens. Contact info@fudr.org or visit fudrcanfieldcamp.com.
In Middleburgh, Country Classroom is offering two full-day sessions, July 10 to 14 and Aug. 7 to 11. Contact admin@countryclassroom.org for information or visit countryclassroom.org.
Also, Find Popek’s spreadsheet of Oneonta-area offerings at tinyurl.com/OneontaSummer2023.
