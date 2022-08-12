Recently, several friends and I were sitting around joking about our age and how interesting it is what we remember of the past — and with such detail.
One of the loftier gals said that if we were to jot down memories, categorizing them by year or decade, we wo￼uld find patterns. So I gave this some thought.
Having left my home in Indiana within weeks of my high school graduation, I became a “government girl,” the term (sexist perhaps?) for young
women who sought work with the government in Washington, D.C. I only stayed from July 1962 until June of 1964, but that period was fraught with emotional events — for both me and the nation.
Washington is a beautiful place to begin ones independent life. I started at the bottom as a clerk-typist at the Navy annex in Alexandria, Virginia. I made enough to live on and I learned a ton, and had fun.
Officially my boss was a Navy lieutenant, but the real person in charge of our five-person department was a smart, stylish, no-nonsense Black woman. It was the first time I had had close contact with any African American.
As 1962 drew to a close, I jumped on a bus and went home for Christmas. It was the last time I saw my father.
Enter 1963: How I wish I could remember what I was feeling throughout 1963. Life-altering experiences occurred.
At the end of February, my boss received a call for me. Unheard of! No one got personal calls at work! It was my mother. My dad died. The office quickly emptied out, allowing privacy. My official bosses, the two Navy officers, gave me enough money to fly home! Can you imagine? Perhaps they knew my father’s service record and my mother’s financial straits.
They told me where Dulles airport was — in the middle of nowhere! I’ve no idea how I paid for the cab! I found it appropriate that it was absolutely freezing the day of the funeral. To this day I remember recognizing that the “Taps” that was played that day were the first I’d ever heard it NOT played by my father.
I returned to D.C. and work. Two months later, April 10, our office in the Bureau of Naval Personnel was handed an assignment that none of us would have wanted. The USS Thresher, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, sank with more than 100 on board. No bodies were recovered. It was our job to key each letter addressed to the next of kin. We then took the documents to a discreet place where the presidential signature was affixed and the letters were mailed. So tragic.
During the summer of 1963, my supervisor encouraged me to try for promotions and showed me how. She also got me together with a girls softball team that practiced by the Potomic. She taught me what a credit card was.
And in August, she casually asked me if I planned to go to the March on Washington for jobs and freedom. I had no idea what she was talking about. It seems, in retrospect, out of character for me to have taken the bus into D.C. by myself to do something I did not understand. I still, to this day, do not know why I went. But, I did and it changed my life.
I remember exactly where I stood. I saved the triangle-shaped banner that had announced the event, and also the newspaper. My youngest child now has that banner framed and placed prominently on her wall.
I should probably say that it was the most moving experience of my life — hearing Dr. Martin Luther King and standing alone amongst a half a million people, but I’ve no recollection of what I felt at the time. Did I know it was important?
I believe so, since I saved the banner and the newspaper. I just do not know. But surely I did later, with the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, followed in 1965 by the National Voting Rights Act. The courage of those who walked long distances to the Capital set forth a movement toward ending disenfranchisement by making discriminatory voting practices illegal.
I got my promotion with increased pay and responsibilities and a somewhat sleazy commander as boss. I was the only female in a department of 22 — mostly all young sailors. The tasks were typically clerical, but we did the planning for what was called “mixed manning” of staff aboard vessels. Our officers and sailors worked alongside those of allied nations.
The job required that I have a higher security clearance. (My grandparents thought it hilarious that the government would spend the money to send men to Indiana to investigate a girl from our small farm town.)
November 22, 1963, is a date known to most Americans. President John Kennedy was shot. U.S. military and security went into lock-down. The news had come to us via our teletype. The commander and his staff followed strict protocol that had been practiced many times. Others of us stood silently in shock. We then received word that our commander-in-chief was dead.
I remember being afraid because of the concern of impending war. What did it mean? Who did it? Why was the president shot? I remember staying through the night, but nearly everything after that is a blur. In the coming days I did go to the Capitol, standing in line at the rotunda with my roommates, though we, like hundreds of others, finally gave up without getting in. Exhausted, I watched the funeral procession on TV and cried.
Until recently, I’d not thought about what impact these four events had on me.
I’d not considered the four incidents as having any common thread for me, but, in retrospect — some 60 years of buried retrospect — I see 1963 differently. By the end of 1963, I’d applied for Peace Corps. I was “asking not what my country could do for me, but what I could do for my country.” I was trying to define what I believed in — what I stood for.
Is this what is meant by “coming of age?” I think so.
Kathy Mario lives in Delhi. She invites readers to share their own “coming of age” stories by emailing her at kmario@delhitel.net.
