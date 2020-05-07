Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy and damp with a drenching rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with a drenching rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.