The Daily Star doesn't often run poems, but we received two from an Oneonta parent and a student this week that seemed very timely.
First is a message and poem from parent Ari Tobi-Aiyemo, followed by child Edyn's poem:
"You will agree with me that there is no better time to appreciate teacher than this week: Teacher Appreciation Week. One good thing that has come out of this lockdown is that we parents have experienced first-hand what teachers go through teaching our kids year-in, year-out. Over the past seven weeks, many parents from across the globe have come to realize the value and indispensability of teachers/educators. I have had the most trying times of my life homeschooling. This poem I composed is my little way of reaching out to all teachers who will read it and to specifically appreciate all the teachers of Greater Plains Elementary School for the great job they do with my kids and other kids. I also remember the retired teachers who are now grandmothers/fathers and great-grandmothers/fathers."
"Bravo! Teachers"
We call you teacher
We think you just teach
You do more than teach
You nurture our kids
And attend to their needs
Like they were yours
One month on lockdown
Shows your efforts at dawn
Early you rise
That they may arise
To face change
As you challenge
We call you coach
But you do more than coach
You reform when they encroach
They are great kids, we know
But they bring pains to your brow
Instead of gratitude
They reward you with attitude
But when they fall
You bring them up
Amidst the uproar
You manage them all
YOU,
T- train them
E- educate them
A-advocate for them
C- care for them
H- help them thrive
E- endure their excesses
R- raise them like they were yours
Bravo teachers! Bravo! Teachers
You do more than teaching
Bravo teachers!
You do more than caring
Bravo teachers!
You do more than upholding
Bravo teachers!
You ‘parent’ our kids
And from Edyn Aiyemo, a third grader at Greater Plains:
"What I See in The Land of Green"
The land is green
The kids are not seen.
There are not many people seen
In this land of green.
Only a dog named Charley.
In this land of green, I only see me and my family.
For none are seen in the land of green.
In this land of green there are flowers in need.
With no one to feed.
None helps these helpless things
but the birds that sing.
Why are others not seen in this land of green?
A virus does not mean you can’t enjoy spring.
