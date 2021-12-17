For several local men, the holiday season brings an opportunity for some merry moonlighting. Area Santas said December is a time they look forward to, for all the festiveness donning a red coat can bring.
Oneonta Mayor-elect Mark Drnek has long enjoyed his seasonal side gig as the city’s Santa, with 14 years under his large-buckled belt.
The 67-year-old Oneonta resident said he owes his tenure to a vacancy.
“I had been at the table with a bunch of other folks who were engaged in Oneonta promotion, and we had just lost our Santa of several years,” he said. “He decided he wasn’t going to do it anymore and the question that went around the table was, ‘Who do we know?’ and we didn’t know anybody, so I said, ‘I’ll do it; I’ll do it one year.’ But the reality of it is, I love doing it. It wasn’t at all hard to convince me to do it again the next year and the next.”
John Rudolph, 39, of Unadilla, said he, too, stepped into his boots by chance. Rudolph is a Unadilla-area real estate agent and director with the Unadilla Chamber of Commerce.
“I kind of got thrown into it,” he said. “It was a little bit before 2019; whatever year we started doing the parade (as part of the village’s annual Santa Saturday). Rotary was heading up Santa Saturday at that point and, as part of that, the chamber wanted to add the parade to the events and, with that, we were trying to change the time (of Santa’s arrival) to the evening and weren’t sure if the current Santa would be available. I had volunteered, if they weren’t available; I was the backup option, but next thing I know … I was doing it and I have been doing it since.”
Worcester resident Charles Joseph, 68, said his Santa rendering is more nuanced, but just as jolly. Joseph said he “retired” in 2019, after decades of donning a signature red coat.
“In 1994, I was in a department store and a lady next to me said, ‘You know, you look a little like Santa,’ and I said, ‘I know, I’ve been meaning to lose weight,’” he said, laughing. “Then in ‘96, I went out and bought a red coat. What I liked to do is sort of surprise kids. I never was a Santa in a department store, but I liked to catch kids off guard. It wasn’t really any commitment; the red coat was my winter coat and I’d put it on whenever it got cold and wear a hat. When I came up here to Worcester, I got a new Santa hat and a little black spray paint to make it look like I’d been coming down the chimney … and I actually made a bag to carry around and I went out and bought all kinds of candy canes and I’d hand them out.”
Joseph said in a written statement that the seeds for his subtle Santa were sown in childhood.
“I worked in my father’s small, rural-town supermarket in Michigan back in the 1960s and there was a lonely old farmer, Haskel, with a long white beard who would come into the store,” he said. “During the winter months, he wore a red coat and we often called him Santa. One year, I asked my mom to make him a Santa hat. It was a transformative event. Haskel would travel around to his normal haunts … and people would buy bags of candy for him to give to the children. Haskel had a grand old time. It was one of my better ideas in life. That’s why my Santa’s outfit was only suggestive — red coat and hat. I wanted to keep kids guessing and wondering.”
Joseph noted that his father, too, portrayed Santa, wearing “a really fine Santa suit” and serving as their town’s official Santa.
“For years,” he said, “my mother would force me and my sister to be elves, complete with green costumes,” he said.
The gig, local Santas said, is not without its challenges.
“I had been using the chamber’s suit, but I just recently purchased my own and I’d like to start branching out and doing it a little bit more,” Rudolph said. “It’s a little work getting it set up. I don’t wear a fake beard; I color my own beard, and I use an artificial whitening they’d use for makeup or theater, so it’s a lot of work. And I am disabled, so it’s a little bit of a challenge (because) I have issues with my arms, so it takes a few days to recover, but it is worth it.”
“From my perspective, and I think a lot of folks that do this would agree, anonymity is key,” Drnek said. “When you’re in the character, you don’t drop the character. I really enjoy spending a lot of time talking to the little kids, more probably than people expect, but for me, that makes the experience. I ask about what they did this summer, what their favorite decoration is in the house — all these things — so the parent that needs to rush it, the parent that says, ‘Just tell Santa what you want,’ I have to say, ‘No, no, no, we have time to talk,’ … and that can be a problematic component, but that happens less and less.
“With the kids that came to me as infants, they become deputies; I deputize the teenagers,” he continued. “There’s always a bit of a trick getting the kids that say, ‘This is so stupid’ and making them buy into the process from the moment they step in. One of the things that will happen, typically at the end of the season, is all the kids or mentally challenged adults that are still very much kids in adult bodies … (will) come see Santa in the last days when crowds have subsided. You get kids that have to grab hard or are shaking … and you have to make sure you don’t lose your costume, but I really look forward to it … and it’s a really nice interaction that I know they wouldn’t have otherwise, so I’m doing something that’s of some value to those folks. And at the end, you get babies that it’s their first visit to Santa and they’re afraid of strangers … and I look forward to it, because it’s more of a challenge. I take it extremely seriously, because you don’t know what kind of impact you’re having on people.”
And though the ongoing pandemic has affected families’ plans, Santas said, the interest in visiting the big guy is evergreen.
“People are going to try to stay safe and that’s likely to be something that will probably skew numbers,” Drnek said. “But we’ll typically see 500 to 600 (in the cottage at Muller Plaza) over the course of most years.
“I have seen an awful lot of young kids, and that wasn’t the case six or seven years ago,” he continued. “I don’t know where every family is coming from, but the last few years there’s been an explosion. I see so many small children these days, 2-year-olds, 1-year-olds and 3-year-olds.”
Drnek, Rudolph and Joseph credited children’s reactions with keeping them committed.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Rudolph said. “I enjoy it and seeing the kids, their reactions — it’s just a blast. There wasn’t a Santa Saturday in 2020, but we didn’t want the kids to miss out on it, so we got the fire department and went through town and hit all the streets. We went and delivered gifts to the kids we saw in town. So many people missed out on a lot of opportunities to see Santa (in 2020) because of COVID, so we didn’t want them to miss (that) … and the kids seemed to love it.”
Rudolph participated in the reinstated Santa Saturday this year and, he said, also makes appearances at the Unatego Elementary School.
“I was in a store in New Jersey and there was a little girl, about two years old, in a stroller and her mom was shopping,” Joseph said. “I came around the corner in my hat and coat and winked at her, smiled and walked on by, then disappeared around the corner while she’s saying, ‘Ma, Ma, Ma!’ So I like to clown around and pull people’s legs.
“I’d go (places) with my kids in my Santa outfit and little kids would start whispering, ‘Is that the real Santa?’” Joseph continued. “I’d say, ‘Oh, you better be good.’ And, around 2000 … a roughly 7-year-old boy said, ‘You look a little like Santa,’ so I said, ‘How do you know I’m not?’ We got into a debate and, as a result of that, I made up business cards with ‘Santa’ on them.”
“I’ve had just a ball doing it” Drnek echoed, saying that he’s “bittersweet,” as this is his last year as Santa. “I’m a grandparent and it’s one of my favorite things. This is kind of like being a grandfather to all these little kids. It’s a de facto role that you feel very fatherly in and their connection to you is very similar.
“I saw someone (recently) who was … maybe 17 and she said, ‘Oh, my God. Are you the Santa from my youth?’,” he continued. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve been doing this more than a decade’ and she said, ‘I love you,’ and that’s the thing you hear. For the little kids, and the adults, too, it’s just, ‘I love you, Santa’ and it is so pure and so without any thought outside of that kind of full-blown trust and love of the character, and the character is the season. In the days prior to COVID, I could have people park themselves on the bench with me and I would sit the parent down, with their child in their lap, and put my arm around Mom or Dad. I could put my arm around a 6-foot-four, burly construction worker and say, ‘I remember when you were a little boy,’ and you can just feel this adult, their whole body, just relax and they’re into it. They reconnect with being a little kid and, for that moment, they believe in Santa, that particular Santa. It’s a visceral connection.”
For dates and times to visit Santa’s Cottage in Oneonta, visit destinationoneonta.com or find “Santa’s Cottage in Muller Plaza” on Facebook.
