I’ve been on a number of bullet trains in Europe, including the most famous of them all, the Paris to London express, which includes a 23.5-mile, 20-minute stretch under the English Channel in pitch darkness with only the train’s interior lighting for comfort. Truth be told, it’s an enjoyable ride.
At its deepest, the “Chunnel” train travels 246 feet below sea level at 100 miles per hour; therefore, claustrophobes may not want to buy a ticket.
Trains have been a popular part of movie plots since the beginning of the Silent Era. Director Edwin S. Porter’s “The Great Train Robbery” from 1903 was a major success for its producer, inventor Thomas Edison. Audiences were thrilled by the storytelling.
Two of my favorite films in which almost all of the action takes place on a train are Alfred Hitchcock’s spy thriller “The Lady Vanishes” from 1935 and 2013’s slick, bedlam-filled “Snowpiercer,” which is directed by Bong Joon-ho. and don’t forget Hitchcock’s other masterful railway adventures, “Strangers On A Train” and “North By Northwest.”
We now have “Bullet Train,” which is playing only in theaters, and if you buy a ticket for it, you’ll get some minor thrills for your money, but the overall experience is less smooth rail travel and more pinball mania. This is not a film geared to making sense. It’s a concoction of characters and dialogue straight out of a Quentin Tarantino feature, but without the invaluable Tarantino style.
“Bullet Train” is crammed with wall-to-wall hitmen and hitwomen — assassins who obey orders — all of them with quirky names. There’s Ladybug, who’s played by Brad Pitt. Ladybug is in psychotherapy for angst and guilt because he’s killed so many people. His promise? Perhaps he won’t use guns any more. Ladybug’s controller is Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock). “Maria Beetle” is the title of the movie’s source novel by Japan’s Kotaro Isaka.
We also have brothers Lemon and Tangerine, a couple of comical killers on the hunt. Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) loves the “Thomas The Tank Engine” books. Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) cares deeply about the simple-minded Lemon as a brother should. Important alert: Lemon is black and Tangerine is white. A female assassin played by Joey King is called The Prince. Zazie Beetz is The Hornet who disposes of her victims with poison. Benito A. Martinez Ocasio plays a Mexican killer called The Wolf.
Michael Shannon’s criminal character is known as White Death and he runs the Russian element of the story. The Father (Andrew Koji) is Japanese and works for him. His own father is a former Yakuza, who’s called The Elder and is acted by Hiroyuki Sanada, delivering the movie’s best performance.
“Bullet Train” has a story to tell, but director David Leitch, a former stuntman for Pitt, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Matt Damon, tells it in slapdash fashion. Much of the material is played for laughs, but little of it is actually humorous. The career assassins and professional thieves are traveling on a high-speed Japanese train from Tokyo to Kyoto, which means you’ve got to be prepared for 126 minutes of lunacy over 231 miles.
Because there’s a briefcase filled with $10 million in kidnap ransom money, the central players are in a contest for who can survive the mayhem over the struggle for the money. Who’s been kidnapped? White Death’s son, who’s known as The Son (Logan Lerman). But maybe he’s no longer kidnapped. Perhaps he’s dead or in a coma.
Because Ladybug is a snatch-and-grab master, the convoluted screenplay, written by Zak Olkewicz, revolves around his antics to steal the briefcase and get off the train as clean as a whistle. He needs luck with this crowd of manipulating murderers. Does he have it?
Ladybug is very self-assured, bordering on smug. He spouts witticisms and tells tall tales and delivers imagined truisms as if the entire cast of every Tarantino movie is part of the inside joke. As Ladybug, actor Pitt has a twinkle in his eye, a smirk on his face, and a bucket hat that does most of the acting for him.
Ultimately in “Bullet Train,” human life has no value. The speeding train is a vessel of misanthropic mayhem. Everybody wants to kill someone else. It’s in their DNA. The madness has no logic. The blood-soaked chaos tumbles down a mountain of incoherence.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.