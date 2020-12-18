It’s going to be a COVID-19 Christmas, forcing area faith leaders to reconsider Dec. 24 worship services. While some churches are opting for online-only Christmas Eve services, others will host socially distanced masses and still others will feature walk-through nativity scenes. But everyone, church representatives said, must cope with shifting expectations this holiday.
Father David Mickiewicz, parish priest at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Oneonta, said, based on feedback from a November survey, the church at 39 Walnut St. will host in-person mass at 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10:30 a.m. Christmas Day. Attendance, he said, will be limited to 120. In previous years, Mickiewicz said, Feast of Christmas services drew about 700.
“We’re following all the protocols of the CDC,” Mickiewicz said. “People will have to register online earlier that week from our website, and they need to arrive early and be masked; nothing else is going to be different. (Attendees) will be checked in and their hands will be sanitized; they’ll be seated distanced and if they’re not on time, the doors are locked, so they don’t get in; for communion, we’re going out to them; they remain in place once seated and families and spouses can sit together, but seating is limited. It’s what we’ve been doing since we moved back in in September.”
To register for Christmas services at Saint Mary’s, visit SMCCOneonta.org.
Mickiewicz emphasized that, despite such preparations and precautions, all is tentative.
“Who knows? We could be shut down by the governor before then,” he said. “Normally, I would have a (Christmas Eve) service at Holy Cross in Morris, an evening service here and then two services on Christmas Day, so I’m from four down to two and I don’t even know if I’ll do those.”
With such uncertainty surrounding a holiday built, in part, upon cultural expectations, Mickiewicz said, people are struggling.
“I think people are frustrated, for good or for bad,” he said. “People feel very isolated, especially seniors living by themselves … so I think there’s a certain sadness, isolation, frustration and (a sense that) people don’t know what to do and want to fix it, but can’t. For the major feasts of the church and even civic holidays, we gather, and we really can’t. Zoom and Skype just don’t (suffice); deep down, we want to be in each other’s physical presence … so it’s an odd way of showing love of neighbor, by not gathering this Christmas, because there are still so many questions about the virus.”
“There are so many expectations around Christmas, and we want every Christmas to be like a Norman Rockwell painting,” Mickiewicz continued. “But the standard we have in the back of our minds doesn’t exist. So, I’ve tried to preach to simplify expectations … because they’re not real. We won’t be able to have everything we wanted, and my hope is that people will reflect on that.”
A chance for reflection, Mickiewicz said, could prove a pandemic-prompted silver lining.
“You can’t make plans … but that doesn’t mean Christmas can’t be celebrated,” he said. “Christmas doesn’t get canceled; the feast day is going to come on the 25th. We can put aside time to pray, read the wonderful stories of Christmas and meditate on that. It’s a time of opportunity and encountering God coming to us in a very different way, but we’ve got to be open to that and somehow work through our isolations and our frustrations.”
Pastor Marti Swords-Horrell, of Oneonta’s First United Methodist Church, said, though Christmas Eve worship will happen over Zoom, her focus will be on unity. The service, she said, will take place at 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 and “anyone is welcome to join,” but attendees must contact the church office beforehand for the link. Typically, she said, about 100 join her online services each Sunday.
“We made a decision to not have any in-person worship for Christmas Eve; we stopped two weeks ago,” she said. “We went (to in-person services) on Oct. 18, then were in through the end of November and we’ve been out since.”
Swords-Horrell said she’s been planning her Christmas Eve service, part of the larger Advent series, since August, drawing on the work of worship designer Marcia McFee.
“She wrote the series with the pandemic in mind,” she said, “and it’s called, ‘I Believe, Even When.’ It’s based on a poetry that was found on a wall in a building in Cologne, Germany, written by a Jew that was hiding from the Nazis. It’s a beautiful poem about believing in the sun even when it’s not shining, love when you don’t feel it and God even when he’s silent. (It’s about) how, when the whole world turns upside down, we hold on to our faith and make it even stronger and how music is a powerful motivator that helps us to stay centered in our faith, so that, even though we can’t sing together, we’re gathering to appreciate music.
“It’s all about the unity of humankind and that’s a message I think we really need right now,” Swords-Horrell continued. “There’s so much scary rhetoric going around … so, we want to sing to remind ourselves that people are really made to be one humankind; the unity of the world’s people is something we’re really emphasizing.”
To arrange receipt of links to First United Methodist’s services, call 607-432-4102.
Pastor John Buddle at the United Methodist Church of Edmeston and the United Methodist Church of Morris said he, too, will preach virtually this holiday.
“The organist and I are going to be recording services at the churches,” he said. “It’s called ‘A Service of Nine Lessons and Carols’ and we’ll upload it to our Facebooks on Christmas Eve.”
The service, Buddle said, will be about 60 minutes long and will be uploaded to the Edmeston church’s social media at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Morris’ at 7.
Buddle said he has long known the holiday service would happen virtually.
“We went virtual in March, opened in July under a tent outside, then closed back down in September,” he said. “We had just started to get back in person, but now we’re having to contemplate closing again. I’ve been planning (the Christmas Eve service) since about September and I knew it was going to be virtual, because we had 135 people last year and we can’t fit more than 20 with the six-foot space rule. So, instead of having it in person for a select 20 people, we just decided to do it virtual. Everybody supported this decision.”
Buddle said, throughout the pandemic, he has preached positivity.
“Both congregations are making the best of the year,” he said. “We’ve been kind of pushing the message all year long that, even though it’s been a tough year, there are still many blessings. I’m telling everyone it’s OK to have a small Christmas, it’s OK to keep it simple.”
The Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta will also host its Christmas Eve service virtually, the Rev. Rachel Baker said. Baker is the church’s interim minister, and this will be her first Christmas Eve service with the congregation.
“Usually what they do is an early-evening pageant where families and others come and they have people dress up in the Christmas story outfits and the story is told from the pulpit,” Baker said. “And they usually have a candlelit, meditative service where they sing and light candles during ‘Silent Night.’”
This year, Baker said, the usual two services will be combined into one 60-minute Zoom service at 6:30 p.m., the link for which is available at uuso.org.
“I have a number of readers speaking from their homes … and one or two choir members will be in the sanctuary, appropriately distanced and with masks on, and they’ll sing the carols for us,” she said. “And we’re inviting everyone to dress up in costumes made from their home as characters from the Christmas story — the angel, Mary, any kind of farm animals, Joseph — so folks will come to the screen dressed up.”
The Christmas story will be at the heart of Main Street Baptist’s Christmas Eve activities, Pastor Ken Zulkosky said. Main Street Baptist is at 333 Main St. in Oneonta.
“On Christmas Eve and the 23rd, from 6 to 8 at night, we’re going to have, in our parking lot, six stations with guides,” he said. “The guides will walk people through these stations, for about five minutes per station. There’ll be a narrative of the Christmas story and people in costume and live animals; there’ll be Magi and a nativity and angels — the whole story of Christmas.
“We’ll do social distancing, all the (actors) will have masks and the guides will bring groups of nine or less through,” Zulkosky continued. “It’s going to be a wonderful time for kids to see that there was no room in the inn, so they had to move on and all the different aspects of that Christmas narrative. We’ll end it with coffee and hot chocolate or eggnog and a little bag for the kids. We’re just trying to do something so that people say, ‘Oh, I thought about what the main point of the season is’ in a creative way with lots of lights and animals.”
The walk-through, Zulkosky said, will take about 30 minutes and feature about 40 of the church’s members. The event, he said, has been planned for “about two months.”
Zulkosky said, given Main Street Baptist’s typical Christmas Eve participation and cultural moods around the pandemic, the church had to think outside the pulpit.
“On Christmas Eve, we usually have about 350 people and we’re packed,” he said. “It’s an open invite to everyone in the community and that’s why we’re doing it two nights. Right now, we have a lot of lonely, anxious people out there; the loneliness is rampant and that’s why we didn’t want to not do something.
“We’ve had to be creative,” Zulkosky continued, “so here’s our opportunity to do something outside, which is safer, and socially distanced and separate, but having everyone experience the Christmas story. We’re actually really excited about putting on this production, because it will bring people together yet keep everyone safe.”
For more information, find “Main Street Baptist Church Oneonta NY” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.