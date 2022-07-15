During the pleasant morning of May 25, 1974, our friends, Kathy Bader and Andre Jackson stood before their minister and many friends at the gazebo in Sam Houston Park to exchange vows. It was the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. Carole and I had been going out for a few weeks, but she hadn’t met Kathy and Andre. I was at the wedding; she was not.
Sam Houston Park is about the size of Huntington Park. It is situated on a slope in downtown Houston and ringed by hundred-year-plus old houses that were rescued from an urban renewal project. Its centerpiece was an antique gazebo. At the foot of the slope was a fountain featuring a statue of the spirit of the Confederacy wielding a menacing military sword. Beyond that runs Buffalo Bayou, a 50 or so mile long river that ends at the Houston Ship Channel’s turning basin.
The evening of the wedding, Carole and I went to a party in my neighborhood. My friend Jack and I played Risk. It was a friendly competition; although, each of us was trying to annihilate the other. As we played, Jack, who had recently experienced a bitter separation and divorce, made a number of caustic comments, including references to Andre as a sucker, lamb to slaughter, sleep walking blindfolded toward the abyss. Although I wasn’t comfortable with disrespecting our friend, I couldn’t help but chuckle at some of his comments. I decided it was the wine talking. Carole took my chuckles as an endorsement and considered cooling our relationship. Thankfully she got over it, but the conversation impressed her so that she reminded me about it from time to time throughout our shared life.
The following month just before Kathy and Andre were on their way to hike around Europe, we joined a few of our friends to give them a bon voyage dinner at the Hilltop Herb Farm near Romayor, Texas. The herb farm was a charming place where they included dandelion wine with a family style farm-to-table dinner served in a greenhouse. The restrooms were called Necessariums. Everyone who came to dinner there got a tour and an education about herbs whether they wanted it or not.
It was Carole’s first event with Kathy and Andre and the beginning of a long and familiar bond.
Just before noon on the rainy morning of May 24, 1975, the clouds broke as Carole and I stood before our minister and many friends at the gazebo in Sam Houston Park to exchange vows. The fresh scent of ionized air wafted over the park. Andre was my best man.
During the years that followed, Carole and I shared many happy experiences with Kathy and Andre. We met at the gazebo every year to celebrate our anniversaries with a champagne toast. Each anniversary saw our children grow from childhood to adolescence to adulthood.
Then we moved to Oneonta to support Carole’s ailing parents. We all expected our anniversary tradition to continue. Circumstances dictated otherwise. For a few years one crisis or another interfered with our travel plans. Eventually Carole’s severe anxiety made travel impossible. We shared telephone conversations with our friends, which little by little went from weekly to monthly to occasionally.
A few years ago I decided that the four of us would meet at the gazebo on their 50th anniversary and the following year on ours. It seemed like a real plan in my mind; although, I never shared it with anyone, including the other three participants.
I didn’t reconcile Carole’s inability to travel with this idea. Someone once said that a goal without a plan is a dream.
Recently we have supplemented our occasional phone calls with texts and emails, so I was aware of Andre’s failing health. I wasn’t prepared for his life to end.
I harbored this fantasy too long; now it was lost. What to do in his absence? Although Andre is lost to us, my plan is alive. So Kathy and I have talked about my goal and agreed that the two of us will realize it.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta.
