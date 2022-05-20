According to area administrators and students, there’s more to capping college than just caps and gowns.
Oneonta’s Hartwick College and the State University of New York at Oneonta will present their graduates Saturday, May 21, in each’s first in-person commencement ceremonies since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christina Miller, SUNY Oneonta’s commencement organizer and events coordinator for the office of the president, said plans have been under way for months.
“We start about a year in advance planning this, and that goes from reserving facilities on campus to coordinating with the other departments,” she said. While this is her first year at the helm, she said, she worked on a SUNY Oneonta commencement planning team for nine years. “There’s a lot of details and sometimes things that are ever-changing, right up until the week before commencement. There are so many moving parts, and you have to be very adaptable," she said.
“I am the primary organizer of the commencement (ceremony), but what people don’t know about this day is that it takes the entire campus to come together and volunteers to make it run smoothly,” Miller continued, noting that she will use about 100 day-of student, faculty and administrative volunteers. “I can do all the pre-planning to make this happen with logistics, but at the end of the day, the entire campus has to come together to help us celebrate these students,” she said.
Paul Habernig, executive director of campus vibrancy at Hartwick College, said this year’s ceremony has also been months in the making. The college’s last in-person graduation, he said, was in May 2019.
“I’ve been planning commencement since 2015 and I was co-planner until 2017, then took over as coordinator,” he said. “We plan all year round and meet on a bi-weekly basis. I have two different committees — a student committee of current seniors and a staff and faculty committee. In the fall it’s a lot less involved, because not a lot of decisions are being made; most of our big planning really begins in January, where we have to get contracts done and figure out details and now, with COVID, we’ve been planning a long time, because we didn’t know what our expectations would be.”
Habernig, too, said timing and adaptability are essential.
“It’s something we can’t do last-minute,” he said. “It is all year that we start planning, because there are so many moving parts; it’s not just about the graduates, but what is the guest experience, what’s going on in the majors, when do we have rehearsal and we have to work with outside companies for the tent. It’s not just opening the doors up to a gymnasium and it comes together; there’s a lot that happens ahead of time.
“On the staff side, we have about 20 people on that committee: catering, music coordinators, facilities — all those people, then the students are actually volunteers for their committee,” Habernig continued. “They have to fill out an application to represent their class and they actually become the student marshals for the outgoing class. So, my 2023 commencement committee will be the marshals for 2022, so they get to see it and then help plan it and we have eight of those students.”
Habernig underscored the value of student input, though he said maintaining it through the pandemic proved tricky.
“We’ve had that (student) committee for a while and they’re a big part of it,” he said. “They actually get to choose the commencement speaker; nominations are given, but ultimately the students decide, and they get to plan … their social events and senior send-off and what they want to do, give away, what kind of food to serve, so they get a lot of input. The hard part was, from 2019 to 2022, those students didn’t get to have as much input because we didn’t do as much, so to get students to be on this committee this year was a little difficult. There was not a hub; the last time we had commencement, these seniors were first-year students, so the people coming in now haven’t seen a commencement.”
SUNY Oneonta senior Gabrielle Cecere, of Long Island, said Red Dragons also enjoy a level of student involvement. Cecere, 21, served two terms as president of the SUNY Oneonta Student Association.
“As a student, you have the ability, in the role I had, to sit on a couple of boards that students wouldn’t normally get access to, (including) the commencement committee,” she said. “The administration is very inclusive with having students on the committee, which is really nice. You’re welcomed on to that as a student and you share your input … and the student in the room is really treated as an equal on the board. I spoke at the last commencement in December, and it just looked like me being able to put the input of students in — what they would like versus what the administration thinks they would like.”
Though Miller said this year’s SUNY Oneonta ceremony replicates others, its return feels significant.
“It’s about providing a memorable experience for those that work so hard to get to this day,” she said. “This year, thankfully, is not any different than the last time we held it in person, which was 2019; it’s the same exact event we’re having now, and we’re walking close to 1,300 students across our stage and celebrating with their families and friends. By 4 o’clock, we’ll have had about 6,500 guests on campus that day. It’s fabulous; the most important aspect of this is celebrating the students and watching how happy their families and friends are to celebrate with them, so we’re extremely happy to be back in person celebrating them.
“We did adapt during the pandemic and 2019 was our last official in-person ceremony until this year,” Miller continued. “We did a virtual in May 2020 … and in 2021, we did do a stage-crossing for graduates.”
The latter, Kim MacLeod, associate director of communication and marketing with SUNY Oneonta, said, provided an “opportunity for the students to cross the stage, meet the president and get their diploma and get photos taken, but wasn’t involving the public.”
Habernig said students and staff at Hartwick are similarly eager.
“Our students are super excited to have an in-person commencement,” he said. “The last two years, things have been up in the air, and we weren’t sure what was going on. And I’m seeing excitement within our staff, because there’s a lot of new faculty and staff, so they haven’t seen a Hartwick commencement and this is all brand-new, so there’s a level of ‘I don’t know what to expect’ excitement out there.”
Habernig said 2022 also marks several Hartwick-specific milestones.
“The whole thing this year is that we are actually graduating our first year of master’s degree students,” he said. “It’s a new program … and this is the first time they graduate. And we had to keep in mind that it’s President Drugovich’s last commencement … and it’s our 225th anniversary, so there’s a lot in a normal year, but now we’re throwing in three or four things that we’re not forgetting about.”
Hartwick, Habernig said, is prioritizing precaution. Habernig said about 240 Hartwick Hawks will graduate, a number he called “pretty average and right on par.”
“We don’t give out tickets, but we are requiring that all our guests be registered and be vaccinated, with some exceptions,” he said. “And we are requiring masks under the tent, even though it’s outside, because of the amount of people expected. But our students understand that and they’re telling their guests. The kids have been so cooperative and so responsible with all of this, because they just want to be together and to celebrate. Our students are doing everything in their power to make sure we have this in person and they’re excited and they’re proud to walk across that stage and hear their name be called and celebrate with each other. That’s the vibe we’re getting.”
Cecere affirmed the day’s significance, traditionally and as a post-pandemic senior.
“This is everything,” she said. “You’ve been waiting for four years to get on that stage, wave at your parents and get your diploma. To be able to do that in person is phenomenal, but also, to be the first class to do it in two years, I feel as though we’re doing it for all the students that already graduated. You have alumni watching you and living through you, so it’s really an honor to be able to do this in person and we’ve all worked so hard to be safe. We started this semester with, ‘let’s be safe so we can have an in-person commencement’ and now that we’ve gotten there, it’s surreal and incredible.”
Such circumstances, Cecere said, have fostered an especially strong group of grads.
“I know a lot of students in leadership positions, and you had to show a lot of perseverance and your voice and you had to show your teeth a little bit in order to get heard, which is an awesome skill to have learned, and I don’t think I would’ve without the pandemic,” she said, noting she plans to pursue a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University. “I’d say these students are probably the most resilient class in a while, because they’ve gone through everything. Things keep happening and we get through it all and our heads are up high and these students are still fantastic every day, so it’s awesome to be here.”
