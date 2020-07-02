For members of the Oneonta chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, patriotism is the order of the day not just on holidays such as the Fourth of July, but every day.
According to dar.org, the nonprofit organization was established in 1890 as a way for women to celebrate their patriotism alongside their male counterparts.
“The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded … during a time marked by a revival in patriotism and intense interest in the beginnings of the United States of America,” the site states. “Women felt the desire to express their patriotic feelings and were frustrated by their exclusion from men’s organizations formed to perpetuate the memory of ancestors who fought to make this country free and independent. As a result, a group of pioneering women in the nation’s capital formed their own organization and the Daughters of the American Revolution has carried the torch of patriotism ever since.”
Interest in historical preservation and education, the site says, join patriotism to form the group’s defining tenets.
Since its inception, the site states, “more than 1,000,000 women have joined,” with about 100 of those members currently belonging to the Oneonta chapter, formed in April 1897. Reinforcing the DAR’s focus on historic preservation, members must be able to prove lineage dating to the American Revolution.
Jaci Bettiol of Oneonta, first vice regent of the Oneonta chapter, said she joined eight years ago.
“I was going through the family Bibles, which are huge, and I found my grandmother’s DAR application,” she said. “I pulled it out and looked at this piece of amazing history and got so excited to see all these names and dates. I said, ‘That’s what I want to do — trace my genealogy back to my ancestors, my patriot who fought in the American Revolution.’
“So, initially, I was interested because of the genealogy,” she said, “but after you become a member, the work begins. I was in tune with the mission — promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.”
“It is a service organization and we have three objects — education, patriotism and historic preservation,” past regent and 10-plus-year Oneonta DAR member Jeanne Westcott, 76, of Garrettsville, said. “Those are the three things from which everything else is generated.”
Bettiol said she has been particularly focused on patriotism, chairing the local chapter’s involvement in “Project Patriot,” an effort to collect and distribute care packages to quarantined sailors.
“The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower broke the record for number of consecutive days at sea (on June 25),” Bettiol said. “Due to COVID-19, because they didn’t want exposure, they were not allowed to port. Our national committee … sent out to all of us the needs of the ship, so we all went shopping, even during a pandemic, picking up all these items. It hit my heart and the members’ hearts too and we said, ‘We’re doing this.’
“We didn’t gather, but we dropped things off and I did the packing of whatever was requested and shipped it off,” she said. “That was our most recent project and during a real call of need. We do other things throughout the year, but this one felt urgent and like we just had to get the job done and help these sailors.”
Westcott said the group also regularly backs veterans.
“We support veterans on the Honor Flight and vets at the Oxford home,” she said. The former is a nonprofit organization created to fly veterans, especially senior veterans, to Washington, D.C. to view war memorials.
Chapter Regent Linda Riddell, 75, of Otego, said she’s been involved with facilitating local veterans’ participation.
“We try to piggyback a lot with veterans, and we work with the VFW, the American Legion and things like that,” she said. “We participate in parades and we do a lot for the Honor Flights. I volunteer for the Honor Flights; I’m the one that’s out in the field and … it’s given me so much joy to do that with the older vets. We sponsor the Honor Flight for veterans here in the area, because there is a fee (for the guardian).”
Promoting education, members said, takes several forms.
“We sponsor essay contests, we sponsor a classroom in an Oneonta school and a member goes in and talks to (students) about symbols and we help financially to do field trips,” Westcott said. “We also give scholarships. We are able to offer two very generous scholarships to a student pursuing a career in health and we also have a scholarship for a teacher that they can use to further their education.”
“We try to do a lot of philanthropic-type things,” Riddell said. “We have scholarships we give, and we give DAR awards to elementary and high school kids. This year has been kind of crazy, because when we were working on that — (students) have to write essays or do particular projects to get the award — that was when everything went virtual, but we did end up giving the awards.”
The historic preservation aspect of membership, members said, deepens personal and group connections.
“What drew me to the DAR was the historical background piece,” Riddell said. “I’ve always been interested in history and … once I had the time to look — and it does take a long time — I learned that I go back to the Mayflower, so it was interesting to me to do that journey. It wasn’t like I did it overnight, but it was fun to do, and it makes you more invested in the DAR.”
And, Riddell said, members’ familiarity with genealogical resources extends to DAR prospects.
“We have a registrar and she will help you through the process,” she said. “If you came to me and said, I think I have a Revolutionary War patriot,’ we’d help you and direct you.”
“It’s a lineage society,” Westcott said. “The woman who joins must be able to trace her lineage to someone who gave service, though it’s not all military. We have to have proof, primary source documents (such as) birth certificates or marriage certificates, but the census is very helpful and cemetery surveys.
“I like to help people with the papers, that’s one of my favorite things to do,” Westcott said. “It’s a mystery to set out on and hunt, hunt, hunt until you find just the right piece. Most women have more than one patriot in their family; if you can work your way back to one, you probably have more than one.”
Though the Oneonta chapter’s membership is far-reaching and substantial, members said, finding new recruits can be challenging.
“I didn’t become a member until after I retired; I did not have the time,” Riddell said. “It’s like everything else: the ladies got older and nobody younger came in, so we do try to encourage younger gals to join and become part of us, because that’s the thing that keeps us going. Younger folks are raising families and don’t always have the time, so we try to involve them and get them to take a position or work on a certain project.
“It’s just a nice thing to be able to participate in and a good group of women,” she said. “That’s what I find the best — just to have those connections.
“Demographically, we are indeed older women. We have younger members, but in today’s society, women are working outside the home and are very involved, kids are at sports and they’re doing things,” Westcott said. “To come to an extra meeting is difficult, so we try to do things that are interesting and have projects and programs that are interesting and keep these women involved until the day they do have more time.”
“Women are so busy with families and their own careers,” Bettiol said, “that it sometimes takes until they reach a certain age where they can say, ‘Ah, I can help DAR more.’” Oneonta chapter members, she said, come from Andes, Delhi, Franklin, Milford, Oneonta, Sidney and other Delaware and Otsego county towns.
Despite those challenges, members said, the Oneonta chapter remains strong.
“I think we have a bunch of gals that are really interested in promoting (DAR values) and really get a lot of joy out of being part of the DAR,” Riddell said.
“The people in our chapter are really there because they want to be,” Westcott said.
“These women don’t quit,” Bettiol said. “We have a core group that’s been there, solid. They were there when I joined eight years ago, and they’re still going strong. We bring in new members and try to show them the ropes and move them up the line. It’s just such a firm foundation that, even though we all age, we manage to pass it along and keep it going and these women are amazing.”
The Oneonta DAR meets the second Saturday of each month, September through December and March through June.
For more information, visit oneontadar.org or, to learn more about becoming a member, contact Oneonta Registrar Gail Rogers at rogersha@logical.net.
