According to area genealogy enthusiasts, the urge to unearth is a human one.
Ray LaFever, archivist with the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi and president of Bovina’s historical society, said his passion for the past began more than 40 years ago.
“I was an amateur genealogist back in the late ‘70s, then I went back to school to train as an archivist and worked for the New York State Archives,” he said. “(Genealogy) is digging for your roots, finding your roots. For a lot of people, it’s really about understanding their background and where they came from. Most people are doing it as a hobby, or they’re interested for their family’s sake or local history, and they all kind of tie together. People want to understand how they came to be what they are; that’s what a lot of people are curious about.”
“It’s the study of a person’s family background and history and their ancestors,” Kay Parisi-Hampel, town historian for Colchester and vice president of the Colchester Historical Society, echoed. “It’s where someone was born, what type of work they did, how they were educated, their marriages, children, death dates and where they might be buried: the vital information about a person and how they came to be.
“I think we all want to find connections and reasons for being here,” she continued. “We’re all trying to find meaning in our lives, particularly in this past year. Losing family members always brings people back to their family history, and they realize they wished they had asked questions about that family history or stories or written down recipes and taken more interest while (the deceased) was here. And sometimes you want to share your family history with children and grandchildren, so (genealogy) is a way of passing it on. We become introspective and, in looking back at your parents’ or family members’ lives, you have questions … so you go back and try to fill in the pieces.”
Kathy Ouimet, Afton historian and founding member of the Afton Genealogy Group, said she, too, sees people seeking lineage-related links. Though genealogy research is not an obligation of town historians, she said, it is her passion and “an offshoot” of the job. Ouimet said the group began about 18 months ago, but is on a pandemic-induced hiatus, with hopes to resume meeting this fall.
“It’s finding a connection with other family, or people we didn’t even know existed that came before us,” she said. “It depends on what you’re looking for — do you want to know where your grandparents lived, or maybe you don’t even know their names, or let’s say there was something not talked about in your family — those are often the reasons.
“When I first started, it was about searching for other people that had my name, a common bond of sorts,” Ouimet said, noting that she grew up in a small family. “I started going through phone books back in the ‘70s and wrote down names from everyone that had my name, and that was a pretty daunting task, prior to email and internet. I mailed out handwritten letters to these people, asking if they knew if there was family from the same area.”
Uncovering the past, experts said, sometimes proves confounding.
“People like finding those skeletons, the so-called black sheep and things like that,” LaFever said. “I tell people, if you do the DNA, you might get some really shocking news; be prepared. Some people sometimes find surprises, and that can happen even if you don’t do DNA, if you’re just going through family history and being really honest.”
“I love those kinds of stories, that’s what gets me going and searching into the wee hours,” Ouimet said. “That’s the fun thing, the skeletons. I tell people, sometimes you might not be happy with what I find.”
Modern research practices have made peering into the past easier, and more compelling, than ever, experts said.
“I’m actually still searching — I’ve been searching for so long — but as more records and census reports come online and more things in general are available, little mysteries get solved along the way, and that’s gratifying,” Ouimet said. “With the digitization (of records), there’s just so much more online that’s free and you can access. FamilySearch(.org) is free, and the Mormons run it; you can access it online — not everything — but it’s made so much progress in the last 15 years or so.”
“The Latter-day Saints … often have family records, and their records are very good,” Parisi-Hampel echoed. She also recommends searching census records, as well as federal, state and military records, often found through the National Archives.
“I think part of it is that it’s easier now,” LaFever said. “I love having stuff on ancestry(.com). Before online, I would spend many a Saturday doing research at the Library of Congress and National Library; now that’s all online and it’s so cool.”
And locally, experts said, resources run deep.
“People will come in (to DCHA, at 46549 state Highway 10 in Delhi) and we’ll have tons of stuff for them,” LaFever said. “We do have public genealogy and we do ask (people) to please share with us. When people call now, particularly in the age of COVID, we do a whole interview on the phone to find out if it’s worth them coming in. We’re not letting researchers in right now, but we’re hoping to do so in about a month or so.”
When DCHA reopens, LaFever said, researchers will be welcomed by appointment between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
LaFever said a Delaware County-specific site, dcnyhistory.org, was started in the 1990s and “is one of the best sites in the country.”
“In fact, it used to be part of GenWeb or RootsWeb … but actually now our organization owns the domain, to protect it,” he said. “When (researchers) go to other counties, they’re disappointed because they just don’t find anything like it.
“A number of the libraries are doing stuff,” LaFever continued. “I know the Sidney library has a bunch of their newspapers online and Walton, just in the last month, has put The Reporter up. The Cannon library (in Delhi) is looking at digitizing through a site called nyshistoricnewspapers(.org), and that’s got about half a dozen Delaware County titles, including the Catskill Mountain News and Delaware Gazette. There’s also a quirky site run by a gentleman up in central New York and he has millions of newspapers on that, including a lot of New York papers, and I’ve made some amazing finds there, (on) fultonsearch.org”
LaFever said he also offers an annual genealogy workshop through DCHA, though it was canceled in 2020 and left unscheduled this year because of the pandemic. He said he is “hoping to get it back up for next March.”
Ouimet, too, extolled the digitization efforts of local libraries.
“People forget that the little local communities have digitized their little local newspapers, so you can do (research) at home, in your PJs and it’s free,” Ouimet said. “You’d be surprised by the libraries in all these small towns; all the little libraries are my go-to.
“Unadilla has the Unadilla Times, but all you have to do is search a newspaper or a town and it’ll tell you, and these are free sites,” she continued. “There’s the New York State historical newspaper, and that’s specific to New York, but captures other newspapers. Bainbridge’s paper goes back farther than Afton’s and Sidney’s, but all those tabs are always open on my computer.”
“Just your local historical society, if they know a family member lived in a certain town, might have records,” Parisi-Hampel said. “I do a reference interview and try to narrow down what (a person) is actually looking for — particular people or family within the family name, or specific info (about) … where someone is buried or when they were born and died — and I also ask what sources they’ve already looked at, (such as) ancestry.com or other genealogy sites. I don’t want to duplicate information they may already have and, once they can be a little more specific, I try to go through records of the town of Colchester … then I can scan copies of documents and email or mail them.
“We do have general files within the historical society,” she continued. “Those are a combination of primary sources — records and obituaries, family letters — and family genealogies that members have created themselves or copied from a professional genealogist that they’ve hired to compile. People have been very generous with their research and sharing, so that’s beneficial for them and us. Sometimes, when people are cleaning out their parents’ home after death or something, they’ll get in touch and ask if we have any interest in having these records, so we’re able to build our (database).”
Localized records, experts said, can be tricky, as formalized record-keeping started after 1880.
“The paper trail before about 1850 is really weak,” LaFever said. “And in Delaware County, there was not a regular newspaper until 1819 and, for a long time, there was only one. Around 1850 others started to show up and survive.”
Experts said popular television programs, paired with the pace of pandemic life, have increased interest in genealogical studies.
“After programs on PBS, it’s been gaining popularity,” LaFever said, mentioning “Who Do You Think You Are?”
“I do see a pandemic increase,” Parisi-Hampel said. “I’ve gotten a lot more requests this past year, as people are home and have more time. And I always see an increase any time there’s a PBS program; people get intrigued and think, ‘I’ll follow up and find my family,’ and I see a little surge.
“I get (requests) from all over the country and outside of the country; it’s pretty amazing,” she continued. “There were a lot of people that settled in this area and the families migrated to the West, so I get a lot of requests from the Midwest and far West.”
“Yes, interest is increasing,” Ouimet said. “I think it started as a little thing in the ‘70s and then it started to bubble up, with different shows on television (such as) ‘Finding Your Roots’ that piqued an interest in people. It took off in the ‘90s and 2000s, but with the pandemic, with everyone inside, it’s so easy to get on your computer and surf and find things. I’ve been inundated, as a historian, with requests on genealogy from people all over the U.S. with people or family that came from this area. I track how many contact me … and the last few months have just been way off the charts with people wanting information.”
For more information, visit dcha.org or call 607-746-3849, contact aftonhistorian@gmail.com or visit aftonhistoricalsociety.org or call 607-363-7303 or visit colchesterhistoricalsociety.org.
