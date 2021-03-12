Sunday, March 14, means New Yorkers will “spring” forward, resetting their clocks by one hour, according to the state’s continued observance of Daylight Saving Time.
While a nuisance for some, a sign of longer, sunnier days for others and a health concern for others, the history of the twice-yearly clock-altering tradition is full of tics.
Though many credit wartime Germany with promoting the daylight-extending concept, some say it started with bugs.
According to timeanddate.com, “the idea did not catch on globally until Germany introduced DST … (when) clocks in the German Empire were turned ahead by one hour on April 30, 1916, two years into World War I.
“The rationale,” the site continues, “was to minimize the use of artificial lighting to save fuel for the war effort. Within a few weeks, the idea was followed by the United Kingdom, France and other countries. Most reverted to standard time after World War I and it wasn’t until (WWII) that DST made its return in most of Europe.”
A 2019 National Geographic article states that the time-saving seed was planted earlier, in 1895, with entomologist George Hudson.
“Hudson … came up with the modern concept of daylight saving time (when) he proposed a two-hour time shift so he’d have more after-work hours of sunshine to go bug hunting in the summer,” the article states.
Timeanddate.com notes that Hudson presented his concept to the Wellington Philosophical Society in 1895, suggesting “a two-hour shift forward in October and a two-hour shift back in March,” though says “there was interest in the idea, but it was never followed through.”
That site also notes that “it is a little-known fact that a few hundred Canadians beat the German Empire by eight years (when), on July 1, 1908, the residents of Port Arthur, Ontario — (now) Thunder Bay — turned their clocks forward by one hour.”
Other sources suggest the concept began with British builder William Willet in 1905.
According to history.com, “While on an early-morning horseback ride around the desolate outskirts of London in 1905, Willet had an epiphany that the United Kingdom should move its clocks forward by 80 minutes between April and October so that more people could enjoy the plentiful sunlight.”
The site notes that Willet published a brochure entitled “The Waste of Daylight” in 1907. “However,” it states, “the British Parliament stymied the measure and Willet died in 1915 … without ever seeing his idea come to fruition.”
DST is also commonly, and incorrectly, believed to have started as an agricultural aid.
“Contrary to popular belief, American farmers did not lobby for daylight saving to have more time to work in the fields,” history.com states. “The agriculture industry was deeply opposed to a time switch when it was first implemented on March 31, 1918. The sun, not the clock, dictated farmers’ schedules, so daylight saving was very disruptive. Farmers had to wait an extra hour for dew to evaporate to harvest hay, hired hands worked less since they still left at the same time and cows weren’t ready to be milked an hour earlier to meet shipping schedules.”
The Farmer’s Almanac, too, states: “It’s a popular myth that DST exists for farmers, (but) this practice … was challenged by farmers and is being increasingly challenged by modern society. Farmers have often been the strongest lobby against the change; farmers didn’t like DST when it was introduced and most don’t like it to this day.”
Darin Hickling, president of the Otsego County Farm Bureau and a member of the New York State Farm Bureau Board, runs Hickling’s Fish Farm in Edmeston. Hickling said, though familiar with the misconception, for modern-day farmers, DST is mostly a nonissue.
“I’ve heard all the myths, but from what I understand, some (farmers) didn’t actually like it, because it gave them less time in the morning to get stuff to the market,” he said. “I looked in our (Farm Bureau) policy book — everything we do has to be voted into policy — but we don’t have any policy on it. That tells me that it’s of no particular interest one way or another.
“I think most farms now are modern enough that it doesn’t really affect them,” Hickling continued. “I’m sure there are some farms affected by it in some way, but I don’t think it’s dramatic. If you look at dairy farms or crop farms, a lot of them are working in the dark, before or after it gets light, because the machinery they have can run all night.”
Dr. Lee Edmonds, division chief of pulmonary medicine and sleep specialist with Bassett Healthcare Network said he, too, sees growing disinterest in the practice.
“The reality is that very few people enjoy the total upheaval of life with the time changes associated with daylight saving,” he said. “This social and biologic dissatisfaction is balanced against the benefits of the time changes (and), the benefits at this point in modern life are frankly very minimal. Farmers now have plenty of electric lights to do their work.”
While the history of DST’s invention is muddy, sources agree that America didn’t start saving daylight until 1918, and then only for a minute.
Implemented stateside on March 31, 1918 as a wartime measure, DST was repealed nationally a year later, with only a few states, including New York, continuing the change. And though Americans turned their clocks during World War II, the practice was again repealed post-war, or left to states and cities to continue, and it wasn’t until 1966’s Uniform Time Act that DST became standardized. History.com notes that farmers particularly “led the fight for the 1919 repeal.”
In the intervening years, sources say, time ran amok in America.
“After its repeal three weeks after the war’s end, (a) confusing hodgepodge resumed,” history.com states. “States and localities could start and end daylight saving whenever they pleased, a system that Time Magazine … described in 1963 as ‘a chaos of clocks.’ In 1965 … passengers on a 35-mile bus ride from Ohio to West Virginia passed through seven time changes.”
“After WWI, DST was nationally abolished but allowed to continue on a state-by-state basis (and), as a result, confusion and collisions caused by different local times once again became a transportation issue,” the Bureau of Transportation, bts.gov, echoes.
The Uniform Time Act, history.com states, dictated daylight saving time happen from the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October, with continued state-by-state implementation. The Bureau of Transportation, too, notes: “In 1966, the Department of Transportation was founded to serve as a ‘focal point of responsibility for transportation and safety’ and given regulatory power over the time zones and DST. DST was implemented uniformly across the nation, with dates for the twice-yearly transitions set by law.”
Traditionally all states, excepting Arizona and Hawaii, have participated. However, the number of states tired of turning clocks has been trending upward for years. And globally, history.com notes, only a quarter of the world’s population, or roughly 70 countries, practices DST.
According to a March, 3 article from the National Conference of State Legislatures, ncsl.org, “in the last four years, 15 states have enacted legislation or passed a resolution to provide for year-round daylight saving time. Since 2015, at least 350 bills and resolutions have been introduced in virtually every state, but none of significance passed until 2018, when Florida became the first state to enact legislation to permanently observe DST.”
Enactment of such, the article notes, “is not currently allowed by federal law and would require an act of Congress to make a change.” States awaiting such federal action include Arkansas, Delaware, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming.
Supporters of the practice believe it can boost local economies. Hickling, too, said he sees it as “more of an economic issue.”
“I know for a lot of people, if it gives you an extra hour in the summer, economically, that helps business, because people are going to get out and do stuff after work or at night,” he said. “If you’re golfing or doing any kind of recreation, an extra hour at the end of the day is, economically, probably having a bigger impact than anything else.”
“Extra daylight means more people shop in retail environments,” the Farmer’s Almanac echoes. “Outdoor businesses such as golf courses and gardening supply stores profit with more daylight hours.”
Arguments against DST point to its impact on health and public safety.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, “(humans’) circadian rhythm is a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats on each rotation of the Earth, roughly every 24 hours, (therefore), when our basic circadian rhythms are disrupted … it leads to slower thinking.”
Studies, the almanac continues, show that “time changes result in a higher number of car accidents and heart attacks.” There is also, it claims, a decrease in workplace productivity following the March time change.
But Dr. Edmonds said such health-related concerns are hard to quantify.
“Most attempts to evaluate daylight saving changes on things like auto accidents or heart attacks are difficult with only one hour of change,” he said. “If we altered time by three to four hours, the effects are much easier to measure.
“Biologically speaking, the change of one hour has an effect, but not at the level of multiple hours of change, (as) seen in jet lag,” Edmonds continued. “Humans’ circadian clock can adjust to about one hour of time zone change per day when we travel; putting this into proportion with the one-hour change of daylight saving, we see, while there is an effect on our biology, that we have the ability to re-entrain our body clock and correct for the change.”
And, Edmonds said, those who dislike the change typically don’t do themselves any favors.
“Interestingly, the effects of daylight saving are unwittingly self-imposed by many folks … when they stay up later or, more importantly, sleep in late,” he said. “This is a larger time change than the daylight saving change.”
