Area agencies are helping seniors age actively.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, “as an older adult, regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health.” The site credits consistent exercise with delaying “many of the health problems that … come with age” and notes that it “helps your muscles grow stronger so you can keep doing your day-to-day activities without becoming dependent on others.”
Locally, groups such as the Otsego County Office for the Aging and the Oneonta YMCA offer tai chi, land- and water-based programs and many Silver Sneakers-accredited classes.
Tamie Reed, director of the Otsego County Office for the Aging, said the agency provides tai chi classes, run by certified senior volunteers, to seniors across six communities.
“We offer tai chi for arthritis and fall prevention,” she said. “Falls are one of the No. 1 reasons why individuals are no longer able to age in place independently. We (focus on) tai chi because it’s considered an evidence-based program; we do a pre-test with a participant and, once they do the eight-week series, we do a post-test with them and that compares different factors — balance, pain relief, things like that — as well as what they’ve gained from it. Really, the whole goal by doing tai chi is improving your balance.”
Reed said her agency has offered tai chi “for about eight years,” though she noted that OFA “really invested more into it in the past five years.” Some of that investment, she said, has been to ensure access.
“We try to keep (class sizes) to 12 to 15 and we have great participation,” she said, noting current classes in Gilbertsville, Worcester, Cherry Valley and Otego. “This is the first time we’ve been able to offer it in Worcester, but I have a list of 23 people on the wait list for the next class, so we’re very excited to see that and we didn’t expect it.
“The real important thing is to make sure it’s available throughout the county, in our more rural parts of the county where other things aren’t accessible,” Reed continued. “That’s why we try to offer these in areas where there’s not other opportunities. We do offer it in Oneonta and Cooperstown, and we have five tai chi-certified trainers. We offer classes in the fall and the spring, so next spring, we’ll rotate and offer classes in different parts of the county; we move around based on interest.”
According to an OFA flyer, tai chi is free to residents 60 and older “as part of the NYS Department of Health Older Adult Fall Prevention Program and is supported by funds from Title III D of the Older Americans Act and other local funding.”
Post-pandemic interest, Reed said, has been climbing.
“I think (demand) has definitely increased,” she said. “We always knew that physical activity and good nutrition (are important); it doesn’t matter what age, that’s part of healthy living and healthy aging. But physical activity improves mental health and gets endorphins going and (aids) cognition, and social engagement is one of the No. 1 things that came out of the pandemic for children, adults, older adults, everyone. I think we definitely have seen that this is a priority; it’s definitely a need and it’s something we are prioritizing for the next couple years. We need that human contact, and that’s just as important as all the other health factors that we look at, and we’ve ignored that as a priority, but the pandemic really laid bare how important social connections are for people of all ages, but especially our older adult population.”
Reed said she would like to build on that demand, providing expanded senior programs, but is limited by funding.
“It’s not as much (programming) as we would like … and we work with the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens,” she said. “Our office focuses on the basic needs to help seniors, but in partnership with them, because they’re a nonprofit, they can get funds we’re unable to access. We’re working with the senior council to create senior centers to have spaces to offer these kinds of programs and that’s a priority now and in the future.
“We don’t have dedicated funding, and we’re exploring this with some of our local partners,” Reed continued. “We recently started having conversations to see what opportunities we have. We think the Boys and Girls Club would be a great partner, and Clark’s Sports Center — they do stuff for kids, but kids are in school for the day, so that space would be available. We want to be able to create regular ongoing programming, and the (Oneonta) YMCA is totally on board with us to do that. So, creating opportunities where people can engage in a safe place is something that came out of the pandemic, but it’s also an opportunity to look at our existing partners doing good things in the community already and, instead of reinventing the wheel or doubling the cost by trying to build a separate brick-and-mortar building, there’s great opportunity to use what we already have.”
Kelly Morrissey, a member experience leader at the Oneonta YMCA, said she has also seen interest increasing. The variety of senior-friendly classes offered at the 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta site, she said, reflects that.
“We offer many programs for our seniors, both land- and water-based,” she said. “Our land-based programs are called SilverSneakers and they are classes that our instructors have been certified for or took trainings through (SilverSneakers founding group), Tivity Health. We offer SilverSneakers classic and SilverSneakers chair yoga as far as land-based classes, and those are held over at the Southside Mall in the common room next to JC Penney, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 to 11:45. Tuesday and Thursday are SilverSneakers classic and chair yoga is Wednesday.
“Water-based classes that we have (include) SilverSplash, and we have deep-water aquafit, aqua aerobics and aqua arthritis,” Morrissey continued, adding, “Anything that has the word ‘silver’ in it is a SilverSneakers class and all those are senior-friendly.”
Participation in such classes, Morrissey said, fosters growth.
“We do have other classes on our schedule that a number of seniors participate in, because they’ve been attending some of the senior-friendly classes,” she said, noting that attendees are always “asked to work at (their) own pace.”
“We have a ‘Bikes and Bells’ class on Tuesday and there are a lot of seniors in that and, basically, it’s 40 minutes of spinning and 30 minutes of kettlebells,” she said. “It ends up being kind of mix and they might use lighter weights, but they’re up there and they’re doing it.”
Pickleball, Morrissey said, is also “all the rage with seniors.”
“We have three courts on the second floor and times that the gym is reserved for pickleball usage,” she said. “Saturday, from 9 to 12; Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and again (from) 10:15 to noon and 4 to 5:30; then Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 7; and Monday and Friday, all three courts are open — the rest of those dates it’s two courts — from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.”
Morrissey, too, said the socialization provided by such activities is vital.
“I think people are just needing to get out and many of them, almost all of them, are vaccinated and they’re feeling a little bit safer,” she said. “Some still wear masks … but we do not require it if you’ve been vaccinated.
“Before the pandemic, many classes were at capacity,” Morrissey continued. “Post-pandemic, when we opened up, there were very few people … but at this point, classes are building up and really expanding, which is wonderful. (Participants) have openly said they love the classes, they enjoy the exercise and they enjoy how they feel afterwards, but the socialization is huge for them.”
Participants, Morrissey said, are “people mostly from the immediate area,” but also “a lot of people from all around — Franklin, Sidney, Davenport, East Meredith, Bloomville.”
Beyond classes, Morrissey said, much of the facility is senior-friendly.
“We do have a pool lift, if that is needed, and we are ADA compliant,” she said. “We have an elevator, and there is some handicap parking in front of the building and behind the building there is a parking lot right off Elm Street. We have men’s and women’s locker rooms, with ADA-compliant changing rooms with showers. We have an ADA-compliant ramp to the main entrance and back entrance and a four-lane heated pool for swimming laps and aqua classes and the water is treated with copper ionization, which is better for the hair, skin, nails and swimsuits.”
And while membership is often discounted through insurance companies, Morrissey said, it is not required for participation.
“Many seniors are not aware that many of their insurance companies offer a wellness benefit,” she said. “They should reach out to their insurance company, and they will either help pay for a membership or cover it completely. You don’t have to be a member to attend our classes; drop-in rate is $8, but in the long run, it’s more cost-effective to join. The senior couple rate for two adults, 60-plus, for a 12-month membership is $56; the rate for one senior is $40 a month and, if they just want to come in and try it out for a month … (that rate) is $46.”
For more information on Oneonta YMCA programming, visit www.oneontaymca.org or call 607-432-0010, option 9.
To learn more about tai chi classes through Otsego County Office for the Aging, find “Otsego County OFA” on Facebook or call 607-547-4232.
