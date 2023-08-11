“Human perfection and technical perfection are incompatible. If we strive for one we must sacrifice the other.” — Ernst Junger
Recently a neurologist told me that science has not identified where memory is stored. “We know where memory is processed, but we don’t know where it is stored,” he said. This raises the question of where the mind resides. Most of us think of the mind and the brain as one, but the mind seems to be a more holistic concept. Our minds may include our entire being, including that part of our existence that resides outside our bodies, like a beautiful sunset or our soulmate.
Existential thinking is a philosophical approach that examines the nature of human existence, including the relationship between the mind and the body. The mind-body problem has been a topic of debate in philosophy and neuroscience for centuries. While it is generally accepted that the mind is a product of the brain, there is still much we don’t understand about how the mind and the brain interact.
Yoga is a holistic practice that emphasizes the interrelationship between our mental and physical states. It originated in ancient times and encompasses physical postures, breathing exercises, meditation, and ethical principles. It is designed to promote harmony and balance within the body, mind and spirit.
The mind-body connection in yoga is based on the understanding that our thoughts, emotions, and mental patterns can influence our physical well-being, and vice-versa. It recognizes that the mind and body are not separate entities but are interconnected and mutually influential. Yoga seeks to establish a harmonious relationship between the two, promoting overall health and well-being.
Yoga provides a framework for individuals to explore and strengthen the mind-body connection. By integrating physical postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and self-reflection, practitioners can develop a deeper understanding of their mental and physical states. The mind-body connection cultivated through yoga can lead to improved overall health, increased self-awareness, and a greater sense of well-being.
A related, yet even more esoteric, concept is the singularity. Because it is complex and often speculative, many of us brush it off as science fiction. Given that it is a possibility, perhaps in the middle to distant future, it deserves consideration.
This is what has to come together before we can reach the singularity.
Artificial Intelligence must mature well beyond the level that we have achieved to date. AI is a broad field of computer science focused on creating machines or systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.
Machine Learning, which is a subset of AI and is a specific approach to building intelligent systems, must likewise become self motivated. Instead of programming explicit rules, ML algorithms learn and improve from experience by analyzing and processing large amounts of data.
The singularity is a hypothetical future point in time when artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence and capabilities. It’s often associated with the creation of superintelligent AI, also known as Artificial General Intelligence, which would possess a level of cognitive ability greater than any human.
AI and ML are seen as the foundational technologies leading us toward the singularity. As AI and ML systems become more advanced, they might become capable of improving themselves recursively, leading to the runaway effect of exponential intelligence growth.
How does all of this fit with existential thinking? Once we achieve the singularity, it has been suggested that super intelligent AI could learn where the mind is stored and retrieve it to further process it the way the human brain does, leading to an extended out-of-body lifetime. If AGI were to be created, ensuring it aligns with human values and doesn’t pose existential risks is of paramount importance.
Given all that, we then recognize that the human experience is more than just a sum of its parts. Our emotions, relationships, and experiences shape our understanding of ourselves and the world around us. By exploring these questions, existential thinking can help us gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be human.
