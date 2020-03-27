Facebook groups help during pandemic crisis

Even as the coronavirus keeps everyone in, it’s helped bring something out: a spirit of volunteerism.
Several local social media groups dedicated to sharing resources, facilitating services and offering aid have popped up, fostering a sense of community amid virus-induced isolation.
At the start of this week, the Facebook group “Oneonta Area COVID-19 Resources” numbered nearly 1,200 members, after being created on March 14.
According to the group’s “About” section, it was formed to “proactively share resources, ideas and emotional support.” The group, the site says, “is not for medical aid, but to post if you are in trouble, you need emotional support, you need supplies or anything else that a community member might be able to drop off and if you have questions about accessing local services.”
Oneonta resident and Otsego County Rep. Clark Oliver, 21, became involved in the group immediately, helping to streamline information through generation of a comprehensive spreadsheet.
“I was invited by a friend to the ‘Oneonta Area COVID-19 Resources’ Facebook group when they got it started … and it’s already up to 1,000 members,” he said on Wednesday, March 18. “People are clearly needing information.
“One of my first thoughts, seeing all these restaurants and other entities posting about special services they were providing — free food from restaurants and A & D Taxi doing delivery services — was how necessary it was to have a centralized source of information,” he said.
Oliver said, after seeing “plenty of other people in the group saying the same,” he reached out to community members Julie Dostal and Elayne Mosher Campoli to structure information.
“The three of us started from scratch and we’re trying to make the spreadsheet as comprehensive as possible," he said. "The goal with this is to be a place to submit resources … and we’re adding to it very regularly.
“We have an introduction page, which Julie worked on and is very helpful, essentially stating that this is a living, breathing document and changing as new resources get added,” Oliver said. “It’s being done by community members, so it’s not a definitive resource, but we’re trying the best we can to have as many entries as possible.”
“Once the group started up, I hopped right on and saw what was going on,” Mosher Campoli said. “There was a lot of sharing of resources and I knew one way I could help out was getting all those resources organized into something more cohesive.
“I’m just hoping that people can get what they need at this time,” she said. “Things are changing so rapidly, and people are under stress that we don’t have access to the kinds of resources we do on a normal basis, so we’re hoping to help people get more secure.”
Spreadsheet pages, Oliver and Mosher Campoli said, highlight meal offerings, food bank accessibility and school meal pickups; delivery services for groceries and necessities; at-home educational and entertainment resources; childcare and pet sitting; and health and crisis management information.
Community members’ participation in the group, they said, has been affirming.
“The reaction has been really positive,” Oliver said. “Every time I go on the spreadsheet to update, I can see the number of people viewing it and there’s a constant stream of folks, so … it seems this is very necessary. A lot of people are sharing it, commenting or saying they were looking for something similar.
“While I’m sort of a data-oriented person … we have people stepping up to the occasion and helping out in various aspects,” he said, “so that’s been exciting to see.”
“I see the community working together to help each other and help neighbors,” Mosher Campoli said. “It’s truly a grass-roots effort.”
Volunteering, even remotely, Mosher Campoli said, can also feel proactive.
“For me, working on something like (this) was something I could do from home to alleviate my stress,” she said. “I’m used to being very active and out in the community, so this gave me another outlet. Everyone feels like the world is turned upside-down, so I knew I’d have to find other outlets for energies.”
Similarly, Sidney resident Wendy Johnson started the “It Takes a Village! Tri-Town Area” Facebook group. Other “It Takes a Village!” Facebook groups exist for Cooperstown/Oneonta, Norwich/Greene/Sherburne/Oxford and Hancock/Downsville/Walton.
Johnson said she started the group to create a centralized place for sharing resources.
“I wasn’t expecting so many people to join,” she said, noting that, on Saturday, March 21, the group had about 1,200 members. “I just did it and started involving a few of my friends so we’d have one place to go for information.
“I figured the school was going to close and we’d want to keep up with our children’s assignments,” she said, “then when people started buying out products from the stores, I was afraid there were going to be people who didn’t have resources. I was hoping, as a community, that we could all share with one another; that was a big reason for it.”
Johnson said participation in the group has “been really good.”
“People are sharing a lot of useful information, like free educational sites for children, online arts and crafts, and I’ve helped several people with getting things they’ve needed,” she said. Johnson named hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, water, butter and eggs among the supplies traded or donated between neighbors. “If someone posts a specific need and we’re out shopping and see that the store has it, we’ll go back in the group and tell them … so people don’t go to five different stores.”
The group, Johnson said, includes people from various demographics.
“Honestly, there are not as many elderly people in it as I would like, because a lot don’t have Facebook,” she said, “but we have their family members in there and people from other states, because their parents are here, so we can help them out if needed.”
Johnson said the group’s intent is simple.
“We’re all just doing our own thing, trying to help anybody we can,” she said. “Everyone who is in the group who can help somebody, will help, and I think everybody’s glad that it’s there.
“A year ago, I probably would’ve said, ‘I want to self-preserve,’” she said, “but I’m really at a mindset in my life where, if I can help somebody, I’m going to do that and I would hope that if I needed help, somebody would help me.”
For more information, find “Oneonta Area COVID-19 Resources” or “It Takes a Village! Tri-Town Area” on Facebook.
